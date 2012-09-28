TEXT-S&P comments on National Mentor

Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on U.S. behavioral healthcare provider National Mentor Holdings Inc. (B/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's proposed changes to its term loan B, which include a $20 million upsizing to $550 million, and reduced pricing. The new pricing would be 25 to 50 basis points lower--to LIBOR plus 475 to 500 basis points from LIBOR plus 525. The LIBOR floor will also be reduced by 50 basis points to 1.25% from a 1.75% floor. We expect the lower pricing to reduce interest expense by about $5 million annually. The additional term loan debt has no significant effect on National Mentor's credit measures and we expect cushions on debt covenants to remain comfortably above 10%. The corporate credit rating on National Mentor is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our view of National Mentor's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, supported by credit metrics of debt to EBITDA over 5x and funds from operations of less than 10%. The company's "weak" business risk profile continues to reflect its significant exposure to reimbursement risk and the fragmented nature of the behavioral health industry. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on National Mentor published July 10, 2012.) RATINGS LIST National Mentor Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured $550 mil term loan B B+ Recovery Rating 2