TEXT-S&P comments on National Mentor
September 28, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on National Mentor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
U.S. behavioral healthcare provider National Mentor Holdings Inc. (B/Stable/--)
are unaffected by the company's proposed changes to its term loan B, which
include a $20 million upsizing to $550 million, and reduced pricing. The new
pricing would be 25 to 50 basis points lower--to LIBOR plus 475 to 500 basis
points from LIBOR plus 525. The LIBOR floor will also be reduced by 50 basis
points to 1.25% from a 1.75% floor. We expect the lower pricing to reduce
interest expense by about $5 million annually. The additional term loan debt has
no significant effect on National Mentor's credit measures and we expect
cushions on debt covenants to remain comfortably above 10%.

The corporate credit rating on National Mentor is 'B' and the rating outlook 
is stable. The rating reflects our view of National Mentor's "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile, supported by credit metrics of debt to 
EBITDA over 5x and funds from operations of less than 10%. The company's 
"weak" business risk profile continues to reflect its significant exposure to 
reimbursement risk and the fragmented nature of the behavioral health 
industry. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see 
Standard & Poor's research report on National Mentor published July 10, 2012.)


RATINGS LIST

National Mentor Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating           B/Stable/--
 Senior Secured
  $550 mil term loan B             B+
   Recovery Rating                 2

