TEXT-Fitch may still cut Da Vinci Synthetic plc's class A and B notes ratings
#Credit RSS
May 3, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch may still cut Da Vinci Synthetic plc's class A and B notes ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Da Vinci Synthetic plc's class A and B
notes Rating on Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class C notes, as follows:	
	
EUR25.9m Class A floating-rate notes: 'B-sf'; maintained on RWN	
EUR20.8m Class B floating-rate notes: 'CCCsf'; maintained on RWN	
EUR7.7m Class C floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%	
	
The notes were originally placed on RWN following American Airlines' 	
announcement that it has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the	
US bankruptcy code in 2011. As of the last servicer report in March 2012, no 	
credit event has been called on American Airlines and the transaction's exposure	
to American Airlines was USD7.9m (equivalent to EUR6.35m at the transaction 	
specific exchange rate). The reference obligation amount related to American 	
Airlines is reduced from USD8.9m as of September 2011. Should this exposure 	
further reduce, prior to any credit event being called, this would likely result	
in the affirmation of the Class A notes.	
	
The transaction is a synthetic securitisation of a portfolio of financial leases	
and loans secured on aircrafts and associated aircraft collateral. Merrill Lynch	
International Bank (MLI) entered into a credit default swap (CDS) with Intesa 	
Sanpaolo (IntesaSP) under which it sells protection on a reference portfolio of 	
up to USD650m. All financial leases or loan obligations (the reference 	
portfolio) relate to the financing or refinancing of aircrafts. 	
	
Under the terms and conditions of the CDS documentation, bankruptcy of an 	
airline constitutes a credit event if the reference claims do not continue to be	
serviced by the relevant airline or the reference obligations become 	
accelerated. Under the CDS, Intesa SP has a period of 180 days from when it 	
becomes aware that a credit event has occurred to issue a credit event notice. 	
Upon delivery of the credit event notice, IntesaSP has a maximum of one year to 	
deliver the required certifications to the seller of the CDS counterparty to 	
prove that the credit event is eligible for payment. In such event, it would 	
trigger the loss determination mechanism, and the ultimate loss for the 	
transaction will depend on the value realised from the respective aircrafts. 	
American Airlines' reference claims related to two MD-83 aircraft, which Fitch 	
expects to have limited recovery value. Hence if a credit event notice is 	
served, Fitch expects the class C notes to suffer a loss of approximately EUR7m.	
	
	
The agency will continue to monitor this transaction, the airline sector and the	
market value of aircrafts and take rating action on the notes as appropriate. 	
The agency will review the transaction as soon as new information with regards 	
to the course of action taken by IntesaSP made available to the agency allows 	
for a detailed and differentiated reassessment of the transaction's performance.

