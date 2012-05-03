TEXT-Fitch: global pharma R&D pipeline progress sluggish since Q4

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline -- Fourth-Quarter 2011May 3 - The late-stage R&D programs at Fitch-rated pharmaceutical developers expanded at a slower pace in Q4'11, during which time only five novel drug candidates were added to research portfolios. The fourth-quarter total compares to Q3'11 when the large pharmaceutical companies covered in Fitch's report collectively increased their late-stage pipelines by 11 new drug projects. The sluggish pattern has continued into 2012 as drug research programs increased by merely six new drug candidates. On a positive note, Fitch notes that more than half of the new drug candidates in the fourth quarter and beyond advanced from internal mid-stage research. The slowdown is somewhat troubling as Fitch sees the major challenge for the industry in 2012 being the peak of the current period of historic drug patent expirations. Four of the industry's top-10 selling medicines will lose or have lost patent protection by the end of 2012. Fitch notes, however, that total novel product approvals by the FDA in 2011 have vastly outnumbered 2010 levels. In 2011, the FDA approved 30 new treatments, compared to 21 treatments authorized for marketing in 2010. Fitch estimates the majority of these products may reach blockbuster status. Fitch-rated branded pharmaceutical developed reached three-fourths of their targets for regulatory registration in 2011. The full report 'Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.