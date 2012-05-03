TEXT-S&P: U.S. corp default rate rose to estimated 2.6 pct

May 3 - Standard & Poor's estimates that the 12-month-trailing speculative-grade corporate default rate in the U.S. rose slightly in April to 2.6%, from 2.5% in March and 2.4% in February," said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The U.S. Corporate Default Rate Rose Slightly In April To An Estimated 2.6%." "Three entities defaulted in April, which brings the total number of defaults for the year to 17, including entities that were not rated at the time of default," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The three entities that defaulted in April were Hawker Beechcraft Inc., Reddy Ice Holdings Inc., and Residential Capital LLC. Corporate spreads increased slightly in April from the previous month, after declining steadily in the first quarter. The U.S. speculative-grade spread rose to 644 basis points (bps) at the end of April from 623 bps in March, while the investment-grade spread increased to 208 bps from 196 bps. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.