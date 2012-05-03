FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. corp default rate rose to estimated 2.6 pct
May 3, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. corp default rate rose to estimated 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 - Standard & Poor's estimates that the 12-month-trailing
speculative-grade corporate default rate in the U.S. rose slightly in April to
2.6%, from 2.5% in March and 2.4% in February," said an article published today
by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The U.S. Corporate
Default Rate Rose Slightly In April To An Estimated 2.6%."	
	
"Three entities defaulted in April, which brings the total number of defaults 	
for the year to 17, including entities that were not rated at the time of 	
default," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income 	
Research. The three entities that defaulted in April were Hawker Beechcraft 	
Inc., Reddy Ice Holdings Inc., and Residential Capital LLC.	
	
Corporate spreads increased slightly in April from the previous month, after 	
declining steadily in the first quarter. The U.S. speculative-grade spread 	
rose to 644 basis points (bps) at the end of April from 623 bps in March, 	
while the investment-grade spread increased to 208 bps from 196 bps.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

