FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: NRAM ratings unaffected by higher interest on gov't loan
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: NRAM ratings unaffected by higher interest on gov't loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and
outlook on Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC (NRAM; A/Stable/A-1)
were unaffected by the announced increase in interest charged on NRAM's
government loan. On April 27, 2012, NRAM announced that with effect from May 4,
2012, HM Treasury will increase the interest rate on NRAM's government loan from
Bank of England base rate + 25 basis points (bps) to base rate + 100 bps. NRAM
estimates that the increase in the interest rate will reduce pre-tax profit by
approximately GBP100 million in 2012. 	
	
The increase in the interest rate does not change our assessment of NRAM's 	
capital and earnings as "adequate," which reflects our expectation that the 	
risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification adjustments, according to 	
Standard & Poor's measures, will remain around 10% over the next 12-24 months. 	
This projection reflects our expectation of pressure on profitability from 	
rising impairment charges and a continued decline in the size of the balance 	
sheet. This assessment also factors in our view that the government may use 	
its unilateral right again in the future to raise the interest rate to extract 	
"excess" capital from NRAM.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.