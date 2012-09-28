FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises La Paloma Generating outlook to negative
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises La Paloma Generating outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- La Paloma Generating Co. LLC (LPGC) will be exposed to carbon taxes on 
its four gas-fired power generating units under California's cap-and-trade law 
effective January 2013. This tolling cost is not passed through to the tolling 
offtaker.
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable.
     -- We are affirming the 'B' rating on LPGC's debt. We are also changing 
the recovery rating on this debt to '2' from '1', indicating our expectation 
of lower recovery prospects in case of payment default.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our conclusion that the project's debt 
service coverage ratios will be below 1x due to a carbon tax cost once the 
cap-and-trade law is implemented.

Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' rating 
on La Paloma Generating Co. LLC's (LPGC) senior secured first-lien debt and 
revised the outlook to negative from stable. In addition, we changed the 
recovery rating on this debt to '2' from '1' indicating our expectation for 
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery prospects in a payment default.

Rationale
The outlook revision is based on the 2013 implementation of carbon taxes under 
AB32 in California, which we expect will lead to significant additional costs 
to LPGC and materially reduce cash flows. LPGC cannot pass through these 
carbon taxes to offtaker Morgan Stanley Capital Group (MS, a unit of Morgan 
Stanley; A-/Negative/A-1) under tolling agreements. Unless adequate allowances 
are granted by the state regulators, we expect the project's debt service 
coverage ratio will be below 1x. 

The 'B' rating on LPGC's debt takes into account the adverse impacts on its 
near-term financial performance of depressed natural gas prices and the 
inability, under existing tolling agreements, to recover carbon costs that it 
will incur under requirements of California's cap-and-trade law in 2013. The 
project also faces refinancing risk at maturity of its large debt burden with 
limited amortization under our assumptions. LPGC sells power to MS from three 
of its four units under tolling agreements through 2012. It dispatches the 
fourth unit to take advantage of merchant opportunities. MS can renew the toll 
for one unit annually from 2013 to 2017 and has chosen to do so for 2013. The 
project has hedges on two other units in 2013, and one unit each in 2014 and 
2015. We expect cash flow contributions from the hedged units will be somewhat 
constrained due to limited offsets for carbon taxes. Over the longer term, 
LPGC remains exposed to the volatile merchant power market. These weakness are 
somewhat tempered by the proven Alstom GT 24 gas turbine technology and 
sufficient liquidity over the near term.

Once cap-and-trade compliance starts, LPGC's generating margins will come 
under pressure because the MS toll does not allow carbon cost pass-through, 
which we consider as a substantial credit negative. As per our assumption, 
those costs are projected to be about $7 per megawatt-hour (MWh), based on 
carbon at $17 per ton. LPGC is working with the California Air Resources Board 
(CARB) to allow it to pass through carbon costs. While the regulators have 
agreed to provide some relief to the generators in a recent ruling, the timing 
and the details of the implementation have yet to be determined.

If the allowances are unfavorable, LPGC's financial profile will be under 
significant pressure over the next two years due to low natural gas prices and 
the terms of the tolling agreement. We expect the debt service coverage ratio 
(DSCR), assuming cap-and-trade compliance with carbon costs of $17 per ton in 
2013, to be about 0.7x for 2013 and 2014 (calculated before the draw on the 
potential $20 million letter of credit, or debt service reserve fund). 
However, if carbon pass-through on the MS toll unit is granted, this coverage 
goes up to slightly above 1x under our pricing assumptions. If carbon costs 
are considerably lower, at $11 per ton, the DSCR would average about 1.1x, 
even without regulatory allowances. In either case, LPGC should be able to 
cover projected shortfall in debt service in 2013 by drawing on the cash on 
hand and debt service reserve. The project also has considerable refinancing 
risk. Although we expect higher capacity factors in a low gas environment, the 
hedging program and the tolling agreement should provide stable cash flows. As 
a result, we do not expect the cash sweep to pay down debt over and above the 
mandatory amortization payments. We estimate debt at maturity of about $408 
million (including second lien) or debt of $399 per kilowatt (KW); resulting 
in considerably greater refinancing risk from our earlier expectations.

To help mitigate the immediate financial impact of the cap-and-trade rule, 
LPGC has prefunded its major maintenance reserve with $20 million from newly 
issued loans. It also plans to retain $20 million contingent letters of credit 
to meet any shortfall in debt service in the near term. The combination of the 
toll and hedge program should also provide some predictability to the cash 
flows. However, the hedges incorporate enough liquidity for carbon only up to 
$10 per ton. If carbon costs are higher, as per our projections, cash flows 
from these units will also be constrained. In 2013, the un-contracted fourth 
unit should benefit from its merchant status given its dispatch 
characteristics, and the uplift will partly offset the drag from carbon costs 
that the tolled unit and the hedged units incur. As per the current hedge 
structure, there will be two un-contracted units starting 2014.

LPGC is a 1,022-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant near 
McKittrick, Calif. The plant has four equal-sized ABB GT24-B combustion 
turbine generation units, coupled with Alstom KA24-1 combined-cycle power 
units and related equipment, including natural gas and electric transmission 
facilities, and has been in service since March 2003. Following a foreclosure 
of the ownership interest of Complete Energy Holdings (CEH)/La Paloma Holding 
Co. in 2010, the project is owned by EIG Global Energy Partners, Morgan 
Stanley, private equity firm Rockland Capital, Solus, and Bank of America. 
After the change in ownership, Rockland replaced CEH as the project asset 
manager.

LPGC's operating history has been inconsistent. As part of its operational 
improvement plan, new co-owner and asset manager Rockland Capital contracted 
with North American Energy Systems (NAES) to provide operating and maintenance 
(O&M) services and with EDF Trading North America (a unit of EDF S.A.; 
AA-/Stable/A-1+) to be the new energy manager, California ISO scheduling 
coordinator, and the counterparty on the hedges through 2015. LPGC expects to 
save about $2.3 million annually through various operational programs put in 
place by NAES and about $0.75 million from EDF's gas-procurement and dispatch 
capabilities, in addition to having lower collateral requirements. 

Liquidity
The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve account for 
the first- and second-lien term loans, a major maintenance reserve account 
that covers the next 12 months maintenance requirements, and a $15 million 
revolver for general corporate and working capital purposes. The $30 million 
letter of credit in support of collateral needs under the MS toll will drop to 
$10 million at the end of 2012 as two units come off the tolling agreement. We 
expect the project to retain $20 million for greater cushion for debt service.

Recovery analysis
LPGC's $302 million first-lien term loan due 2017 is rated 'B' with a recovery 
rating of '2', indicating a substantial expectation of recovery (70% to 90%) 
if a default occurs.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation of constrained cash flows from 
three of the four units following the implementation of carbon taxes under 
AB32 in California effective 2013. We could lower the rating if our projected 
DSCR remains below 1.1x on a steady basis. This would likely happen if 
California regulators do not grant LPGC adequate allowances to pass through 
its carbon costs on the MS toll unit. We could also lower the ratings if 
LPGC's availability goes down, its heat rate degrades, or if O&M costs 
increase above our expectations. An upgrade is unlikely over the next one to 
two years but is possible if debt/kw goes down below $200/kW and we expect 
DSCR to exceed 1.2x on a consistent basis.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 
"here
7041103&rev_id=2&sid=998239&sind=A&", Dec. 20, 2011
     -- 
"here
4419919&rev_id=9&sid=998239&sind=A&", Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised; Recovery Rating Changed
                                        To                 From
La Paloma Generating Co. LLC
 Senior Secured                         B/Negative         B/Stable
  Recovery Rating                       2                  1



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
