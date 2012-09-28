FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Tortoise funds notes at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings assigned to the
senior unsecured notes and 'AA' ratings assigned to the mandatory redeemable
preferred shares (MRPS) issued by the following closed-end funds managed by
Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC (Tortoise):

--Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: TYG);
--Tortoise Energy Capital Corporation (NYSE: TYY);
--Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG);
--Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE: TTP).

A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on asset coverage provided to the senior unsecured notes
and MRPS by the funds' portfolios, structural protections afforded by mandatory
deleveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and
regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations and the capabilities of
Tortoise as investment advisor.

LEVERAGE
As of Aug. 31, 2012, TYG total assets were $1,705 million supporting $195
million of unsecured senior notes, $73 million of MRPS and $43 million of bank
borrowing. As of the same date, TYY total assets were $873 million supporting
$104 million of unsecured senior notes, $50 million of MRPS and $8 million of
bank borrowing; NTG total assets were $1,634 million supporting $255 million of
unsecured senior notes, $90 million of MRPS and $1 million of bank borrowing;
and TTP total assets were $335 million supporting $49 million of unsecured
senior notes, $16 million of MRPS and $12 million of bank borrowing.


ASSET COVERAGE
As of Aug. 31, 2012, the funds' asset coverage ratios for senior unsecured
notes, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940
Act), were in excess of 300%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by
the 1940 Act. At the same time, the funds asset coverage ratios for these notes
met Fitch's applicable rating criteria.

In addition, the funds' asset coverage ratios for total outstanding MRPS, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, were in excess
of 200%, which is the minimum asset coverage level required by the 1940 Act with
respect to preferred stock, and also met Fitch's applicable criteria rating
criteria for MRPS.

Fitch notes that TYG, TYY and NTG issue both rated and unrated senior unsecured
notes. Fitch overcollateralization tests are designed to assess availability of
the total asset coverage for all outstanding senior unsecured notes and,
therefore, Fitch includes both rated and unrated senior unsecured notes for the
purposes of its overcollateralization test in line with its published rating
criteria.

Should the asset coverage tests of either the senior unsecured notes or MRPS
decline below their minimum threshold amounts and are not cured in a
pre-specified timeframe, the governing documents require the funds to reduce the
leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with the applicable asset
coverage tests.

FUNDS PROFILE
All four funds are non-diversified, closed-end management investment companies
sharing a similar investment goal of obtaining a high level of total return with
an emphasis on current distributions. The funds invest the majority of their
portfolios in equity securities of publicly-traded Master Limited Partnerships
(MLP) and their affiliates in the energy infrastructure sector. These companies
gather, transport, process, store, distribute or market natural gas, natural gas
liquids, coal, crude oil, refined petroleum products or other natural resources,
or explore, develop, manage or produce such commodities.

THE ADVISOR
Tortoise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, is the fund's
investment adviser, responsible for the fund's overall investment strategy and
its implementation. The advisor was formed in October 2002 and, as of Aug. 31,
2012, it had approximately $8.6 billion in assets under management. Montage
Asset management, LLC, a wholly-owned entity of Mariner Holdings, LLC owns
approximately 61% of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, with the remaining interest held by
Tortoise's five managing directors and certain other senior Tortoise employees.

RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the senior unsecured notes and MRPS may be sensitive to
material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A
material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. Given the funds' primary investment
focus on the energy infrastructure sector, the fund ratings may also be
sensitive to adverse changes in the economic conditions of the sector.

For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's
website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation:
--$110,000,000 of series E senior unsecured notes due in April 2015 at 'AAA';
--$29,975,000 of series F senior unsecured notes due in December 2012 at 'AAA';
--$30,000,000 of series G senior unsecured notes due in December 2016 at 'AAA';
--$73,000,000 of series A MRPS with a liquidation preference of $10 per share
due in December 2019 at 'AA'.

Tortoise Energy Capital Corporation:
--$39,400,000 of series D senior unsecured notes due in December 2014 at 'AAA';
--$34,700,000 of series F senior unsecured notes due in June 2013 at 'AAA';
--$50,000,000 of MRPS with a liquidation preference of $10 per share due in
March 2018 at 'AA'.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc.:
--$12,000,000 of series A senior unsecured notes due in December 2013 at 'AAA';
--$24,000,000 of series B senior unsecured notes due in December 2015 at 'AAA';
--$57,000,000 of series C senior unsecured notes due in December 2017 at 'AAA';
--$112,000,000 of series D senior unsecured notes due in December 2020 at 'AAA';
--$25,000,000 of series E senior unsecured notes due in December 2015 at 'AAA';
--$25,000,000 of series A MRPS due in December 2015 at 'AA';
--$65,000,000 of series B MRPS due in December 2017 at 'AA'.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.:
--$10,000,000 of series A senior unsecured notes due in December 2016 at 'AAA';
--$17,000,000 of series B senior unsecured notes due in December 2014 at 'AAA';
--$6,000,000 of series C senior unsecured notes due in December 2018 at 'AAA';
--$16,000,000 of series D senior unsecured notes due in December 2021 at 'AAA';
--$16,000,000 of series A MRPS due in December 2018 at 'AA'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
Tortoise.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 15, 2012).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
