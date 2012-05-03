FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises JSC Russian Standard Bank outlook
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 3, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises JSC Russian Standard Bank outlook

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Russian Standard Bank's (RSB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+', and revised the Outlook to Stable
from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.	
	
The Outlook revision reflects RSB's weakening capitalisation due to further 	
dividend withdrawals by the shareholder and material loan growth. It also 	
considers contingent risks, including of further capital erosion, stemming from 	
the shareholder's financial commitments related to his attempted takeover of 	
Central European Distribution Corporation (CEDC), a large alcoholic beverage 	
production and distribution company with primary operations in Poland and 	
Russia.	
	
On the positive side, Fitch regards other key aspects of RSB's credit profile, 	
including its franchise, sound credit risk management, strong profitability and 	
liquidity as consistent with a higher rating level. However, the bank's 	
Long-term IDR is likely to be constrained at 'B+' until its capital position is 	
materially strengthened and concerns surrounding the CEDC deal are resolved. 	
	
RSB successfully grew its retail loan book by 40% in 2011, and improved 	
profitability with ROAE and ROAA up to 18% and 3%, respectively, in 2011 from 6%	
and 1% in 2010. However, over 90% of 2011 net income was distributed to the 	
shareholder, which given the loan growth resulted in the Basel I tier 1 ratio 	
falling to 14% at end-2011 from 19% at end-2010. At the same time, Fitch's core 	
capital/risk weighted assets ratio declined to a tight 8% from 12%. The 	
difference between the Fitch and Basel ratios is mainly due to the deduction of 	
an investment by RSB in the equity of its parent company.	
	
Credit risks remain well under control, in line with Fitch's expectations. The 	
credit loss rate for the retail portfolio in 2011 only amounted to about 5%, 	
while reserve coverage of non-performing loans improved to a conservative 254% 	
compared to 227% at end-2010. However, the agency expects RSB's loss rates to 	
increase moderately as delivering planned growth (25%-30% in 2012) amid 	
accelerating competition is likely to require some relaxing of underwriting 	
criteria. 	
	
The bank maintains an adequate liquidity buffer, consisting of cash and 	
unpledged securities eligible for repo with the Central Bank, which covers over 	
30% of total deposits. RSB's liquidity position is further enhanced by a cash 	
generative loan book and moderate upcoming wholesale debt repayments (RUB7bn in 	
2012 and RUB16bn in 2013).	
	
Solid growth in retail lending was supported by the continued inflow of retail 	
deposits that accounted for a high 63% of the bank's non-equity funding at 	
end-2011. The high share of retail deposits could limit recoveries for RSB's 	
other senior creditors in a hypothetical default scenario, as under Russian law 	
the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured 	
creditors. In Fitch's view, while the degree of subordination is not presently 	
sufficient to warrant a Recovery Rating of below 'RR4' for RSB's senior 	
unsecured debt, any significant further increase in the proportion of retail 	
funding in the bank's liabilities could lead to a downward revision of the 	
Recovery Rating and, according to Fitch's methodology, a notching down of the 	
Long-term rating of the notes from the bank's Long-term IDR.	
	
Fitch regards the attempted acquisition by Roustam Tariko, RSB's sole ultimate 	
shareholder, of CEDC as a material contingent risk for RSB, because the bank is 	
Mr. Tariko's main cash generative asset and therefore may be used, at least 	
partially, to fund the acquisition, as well as to refinance some of CEDC's high 	
USD1.3bn debt, of which USD382m matures in 2012-2013. In late 2011, through its 	
100% owned subsidiary Russian Standard-Invest LLC, RSB acquired a minority stake	
in CEDC for RUB0.4bn which was later sold to the shareholder and holds RUB2.3bn 	
worth of CEDC's bonds (15% of Fitch's core capital at end-2011); Fitch also 	
understands that Mr. Tariko has recently committed to make further investments 	
in CEDC amounting to over USD200m (RUB5.9bn).	
	
If the shareholder's ongoing investments in CEDC result in a further material 	
weakening of RSB's capital position, then Fitch may take negative rating action 	
on the bank. However, if concerns surrounding the CEDC acquisition are resolved,	
and RSB's capitalisation is strengthened, the bank could be upgraded. 	
	
RSB is one of the leading retail lenders in Russia, with a 17% market share in 	
credit cards and 12% in POS-loans at end-2011. The bank is 100% controlled by 	
Russian businessman Roustam Tariko who also owns a Russian vodka production and 	
alcohol distribution business.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to 	
Stable from Positive	
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'	
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'	
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.