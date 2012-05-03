FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch raises Ambev ratings to 'A'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 3, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises Ambev ratings to 'A'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 3 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the following ratings:	
Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (Ambev): 	
    	
--Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-';	
--Local currency long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'.	
	
Ambev International Finance Co. Ltd.	
--Foreign currency long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-';	
--Unsecured notes due 2017 to to 'A' from 'A-'.	
	
Fitch has affirmed Ambev's 'AAA(bra)' national scale rating and the 'AAA(bra)' 	
rating of Ambev's BRL1.248 billion notes due in 2012. The Rating Outlook is 	
Stable. 	
	
In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has also affirmed the foreign 	
and local currency IDRs of Cerveceria y Malteria Quilmes S.A.I.C.A. y G. (CMQ) 	
at 'BB+'. CMQ is an Argentine subsidiary of Ambev. Its rating have been linked 	
to a degree to Ambev's through Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating criteria; 	
the increasing regulatory and political uncertainty in Argentina limits CMQ's 	
ratings to one notch below investment grade.	
	
The upgrades of Ambev's ratings are a result of the company's continued 	
commitment to a solid capital structure and its very strong free cash flow 	
generation. The upgrades also reflect the continued improvement in 	
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's (AB InBev) credit quality during the last year. 	
	
Ambev's 'A' ratings are amongst Fitch's highest corporate ratings in Latin 	
America. They reflect the unique qualities of the company, which include 	
excellent business positions in several markets, continued strong operating cash	
flows, and the stability and defensive nature of the beverage industry. The 	
ratings are higher than Brazil's country ceiling of 'BBB+' due to the geographic	
diversification of the company's operations and cash flows and the close credit 	
linkage of Ambev and AB InBev. 	
	
Fitch expects Ambev's EBITDA to grow in the high single digits in 2012 and that 	
the company will generate free cash flow after capital expenditures (but before 	
dividends) of about BRL 11 billion. This will allow the company to distribute 	
significant dividends and pursue key acquisitions without weakening the ratings 	
below the 'A' category. 	
	
The company generated BRL13.1 billion of EBITDA during 2011, a 12% increase from	
BRL11.7 billion during 2010. During this time period, Ambev's funds from 	
operations (FFO) grew by 14% to BRL12 billion, while its cash flow from 	
operations (CFO) increased by 25% to BRL12.6 billion thanks to the company's 	
continued focus on working capital management. Free cash flow after BRL3.2 	
billion of capital expenditures (but before dividends) was strong at BRL9.4 	
billion. Dividend payments were BRL5.5 billion in 2011. In the first quarter of 	
2012 the company's revenue and EBITDA increased by 10% and 9% respectively as 	
compared to the same quarter in the prior year.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, Ambev had BRL8.2 billion of cash and market securities and	
BRL3.8 billion of total debt. Ambev's FFO adjusted leverage ratio was 0.3 times 	
(x) and its total debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.3x. Fitch expects the company to lower	
its cash position in the next two years, resulting in a net leverage position by	
2013. In spite of the movement to a net debt position, Ambev's total leverage 	
should continue to remain below 1.0. During the past decade, Ambev's total 	
debt/EBITDA ratio averaged 1.2x, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio averaged 0.6x. 	
The former ratio exceeded 2.0x only one time during the past decade, when it 	
reached 2.3x in 2001. Ambev's net debt/EBITDA ratio hit a high of 1.4x in 2004. 	
	
Brazil continues to be Ambev's key market, accounting for more than 73% of its 	
EBITDA during the last-12-months ended March 31, 2012. While the Brazilian 	
economy slowed down during 2011, Fitch believes that the downturn is cyclical. 	
Fitch expects that GDP growth will accelerate in 2012 and return closer to its 	
sustainable potential growth rate of 4%-5%. This level of growth supports 	
Brazil's medium-term fiscal outlook and should continue to strengthen the 	
country's external liquidity position. The combination of these factors should 	
improve the country's ability to absorb external shocks. The strength in the 	
Brazilian economy should also result in growing personal income levels and 	
higher consumption of beverage products. 	
	
The company's Brazilian beer sales have increased by about 22% since 2008, while	
its share of the beer market has increased to 69% from 67.5% (slightly declining	
from 70.1% in 2010). During this time period, the company's soft drink sales 	
have increased 19% and its market share has remained stable at 17.9%. Ambev also	
has dominant beer market shares of 41% in Canada, 76.9% in Argentina and nearly 	
100% in Paraguay, Bolivia, and Uruguay. These leading market positions are 	
viewed to be sustainable because of the company's strong brands and extensive 	
distribution systems. 	
	
The linkages between Ambev and AB InBev's credit quality are many, and the 	
upgrades reflect the reduction of AB InBev's total debt to USD42.3 billion at 	
the end of 2011 from USD60billion at the end of 2008 through asset sales and 	
with operating cash flow. Continued debt reduction plus growing cash flow should	
allow AB InBev to lower its net adjusted leverage ratio to about 2.0x by the end	
of 2012 from about 2.4x during 2011. AB InBev is Ambev's controlling 	
shareholder, owning 61.9% of total capital and 74% of the voting shares. More 	
than 50% of AmBev's board is made up of either members of AB InBev's board or 	
its management team, and AmBev represents more than 50% of AB InBev's 	
consolidated EBITDA.	
	
What Could Change the Ratings or Outlook	
	
Continued improvements in Brazil's sovereign risk, Ambev's main market and the 	
further strengthening of AB InBev's credit profile and ratings my result in 	
positive rating action. 	
	
Conversely, additional acquisitions by either Ambev or AB Inbev that might 	
result in a material change in the company's capital structure may result in a 	
rating downgrade. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.