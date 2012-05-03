TEXT-S&P report:Global corp default tally still at 29 issuers

May 3 - The 2012 global corporate default remains at 29, since no global corporate issuers defaulted this week, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “Global Corporate Default Update (April 26 - May 2, 2012).” Of the total defaulters this year, 18 were based in the U.S., six in the emerging markets, three in Europe, and two in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 15 issuers--nine based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, two in the emerging markets, one in Europe, and one in Canada--defaulted during the same period (through May 2). So far this year, missed payments accounted for 12 defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for six, distressed exchanges were responsible for four, and four defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was the result of a notice of acceleration by the issuer’s lender, one was due to the company’s placement under regulatory supervision, and one was due to a judicial organization filing.