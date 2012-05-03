FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises debt issuance limits for Americas, Asia-Pacific
May 3, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises debt issuance limits for Americas, Asia-Pacific

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that, based on
continually evolving conditions in the debt capital markets, we are revising our
existing debt issuance limits for credit estimates in the Americas and
Asia-Pacific. The revised limits will become effective immediately and are
outlined in the commentary titled "Standard & Poor's Revises Global Debt
Issuance Limits For Credit Estimates And Private Ratings," published earlier
today on RatingsDirect.	
	
We previously implemented debt issuance limits worldwide for both credit 	
estimates and private ratings. These limits are designed to improve 	
transparency and clarity and to provide consistency across all jurisdictions.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

