TEXT-S&P revises Basic Energy Services outlook to positive
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Basic Energy Services outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. oilfield services company Basic Energy Services' improved market 
position and profitability have strengthened since 2009. 
     -- We are revising the outlook on Basic to positive and affirming our 
ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects our assessment that we expect Basic's 
operating performance to remain solid in the next 12 to 18 months despite 
softening market conditions.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Fort Worth-based Basic Energy Services Inc. to positive from stable. At the 
same time, we affirmed our ratings on Basic, including the 'B+' corporate 
credit rating.

Rationale
The positive outlook reflects Basic's improved market position, profitability, 
and credit metrics since the industry trough in 2009, and our expectation that 
market conditions will continue to support operating performance despite some 
weakening in 2012. Based on our current crude oil price assumptions of $80/bbl 
in 2013 and $75/bbl thereafter, we expect demand for oilfield services to 
remain adequate for the sector. We forecast that it would take a greater than 
45% fall from current EBITDA to approach our downgrade trigger of 4.5x debt 
leverage, something not currently contemplated. Finally, robust growth in 
shale-oil wells and eventual production declines will require increasing 
services to maintain production levels and support longer-term operational and 
financial performance.

The ratings on Basic Energy Services Inc. reflect its weak business risk 
profile, aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity assessment. 
Basic participates in the highly cyclical and competitive U.S. oilfield 
services market, with heightened exposure to volatile hydrocarbon prices via 
the capital spending plans of the exploration and production (E&P) industry. 
However, ratings benefit from Basic's strong position in the workover rig 
segment, solid-positioning in oil-prone basins, and its capital spending 
flexibility during industry downturns.

We expect Basic's financial performance to remain strong for its rating. We 
are currently expecting revenues of about $1.4 billion in 2012 and 2013, and 
an EBITDA margin of 22% and 23%, respectively, in those years. In addition, we 
forecast capital expenditures of $175 million in each year. The flat 
year-over-year assumptions reflect our caution about future spending plans of 
the E&P industry; Basics primary customer, despite strong crude oil prices; 
and the impact to demand for oilfield services. The E&P industry caution 
reflects concern about the effects the weakening global economy, particularly 
Asia and Europe, will have on crude oil prices, as well as uncertainty of the 
U.S. political and regulatory environment following the November elections. 
Nevertheless, we expect Basic to maintain adequate operational and financial 
performance for its rating. Based on our assumptions, we expect Basic to 
generate EBITDA of about $310 million in 2012 and $320 million in 2013, and 
funds from operations (FFO) of $225 million and $230 million, respectively. 
Resulting debt leverage should be strong for the rating at about 2.5x in both 
years. Likewise, FFO to debt approaching 30% in each year is strong for the 
rating. 

Basic Energy's operating performance benefits from its substantial presence in 
the oil-oriented market, which represents more than 70% of its revenues. 
Robust oil prices have supported high capital spending levels by the E&P 
industry despite the significant fall in natural gas prices and related 
drilling levels. We expect oil-prone areas such as the Permian Basin, where 
Basic has historically had a strong presence and market position, to continue 
to have strong demand for well services into 2013. Nevertheless, low oilfield 
services demand in natural gas plays has led to a migration of competitors 
into oil rich basins such as the Permian. As a result revenues and margins 
have declined in most markets in 2012, with margins expected to continue to 
weaken through the remainder of 2012. In addition, increased in competing 
equipment has made the labor market very competitive and required higher costs 
to keep and attract crews, further cutting into operating margins. As a 
result, we expect Basic's operating margins to fall by 4% to 5% from the 
current levels and average about 22% by the end of 2012.

Liquidity
We assess Basic's overall sources of liquidity as "adequate". Our assessment 
incorporates the following assumptions and expectations:
     -- As of June 30, 2012, Basic had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents 
of $103.5 million and availability of $231.2 million under its $250 million 
revolving credit facility that matures in 2016;
     -- 2012 capital expenditures will be largely funded through internally 
generated cash flow;
     -- Basic's sources of liquidity, including cash, revolver availability, 
and funds from operations, should exceed its uses by more than 1.2x in 2012; 
     -- We expect Basic to lower capital spending if industry conditions 
weaken significantly; and
     -- The company has no debt maturities until 2016.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 
report on Basic Energy, published on July 5, 2012.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the next 12 
months. We could upgrade Basic if we expect it to sustain debt leverage below 
4x through most points in the business cycle, as well as maintaining adequate 
liquidity. We could stabilize ratings if we revised our current assumptions 
such that leverage would exceed 4.75, likely in conjunction with a contraction 
in E&P spending levels. Much of the exploration and production industry 
remains cautious about 2013 capital spending levels. Both uncertainty over the 
U.S. political and regulatory environment following the November elections, as 
well as the impact to oil prices from the struggling European and weakened 
Asian economies, could negatively effect the outlook for E&P spending levels 
in 2013. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Positive
                                        To                 From
Basic Energy Services Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Positive/--     B+/Stable/--
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
