fitch affirms liberty mutual's ratings on tender offer

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liberty Mutual Group Inc.'s (LMG) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and LMG's operating subsidiaries' (collectively referred to as Liberty Mutual) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' with a Positive Outlook. Additionally, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB-' debt rating to LMG's two new debt issuances that total $1 billion. (A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.) The affirmation of Liberty Mutual's operating subsidiary ratings are based on the company's established and sustainable positions in its chosen markets, benefits derived from the company's multiple distribution channels, improved core underwriting earnings, and good liquidity profile. Fitch also recognizes Liberty Mutual's moderately improved capital position and notes that recent accident year reserve estimates continue to develop favorably. For the three months ended March 31, 2012, Liberty reported a GAAP combined ratio of 100.9% that was negatively affected from natural catastrophe losses by 4.4 percentage points. LMG's net earnings were $459 million for the first three months of 2012, or a 26% improvement over the prior year primarily attributable to lower catastrophes and higher premiums. Over the past several years, LMG has gradually reduced the unfavorable margin between its underwriting results and those of its peers. LMG's commercial multi-line peers have utilized larger amounts of reserve releases than LMG in recent years, which has served to benefit its reported calendar-year results. LMG's accident-year underwriting results, excluding reserve development have improved relative to peers. Fitch believes that Liberty Mutual's capital position provides an adequate cushion against the operational and financial risks the company faces. At March 31, 2012, LMG's annualized ratio of GAAP net written premium to equity was considerably higher than peers at 1.8x; however, during the first three months of 2011, LMG's shareholder's equity increased by 3.5% to $18.5 billion from $17.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. On April 18, 2012, Liberty announced a tender offer for LMG's 10.75% Series C Junior Subordinated Notes due 2088 and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company's (LMIC) 7.697% Surplus Notes due 2097. The company made a second cash tender offer to purchase LMG's 5.75% Senior Notes due 2014 and its 7.3% Senior Notes due 2014. These tender offers are expected to expire in the next few weeks. In connection with the tender offer LMG issued two new debt securities: a 10-year 5% $500 million and a 30-year 6.5% $500 million offering. The proceeds of the offering are intended to be used to fund the tender offer primarily and for general corporate purposes secondarily. Fitch notes Liberty Mutual's financial leverage as of March 31, 2012 was 26.7% and on a tangible basis was 34.2%. The additional $1 billion in debt, assuming no tender offers are accepted, would increase Liberty's financial and tangible financial leverage to approximately 30% and 38%, respectively, on a pro forma March 31, 2012 basis. Liberty has indicated that response for the tender offer appears strong initially and thus Fitch estimates financial leverage will likely move to approximately 27%. Fitch notes that this tender offer has the potential for several favorable credit results to occur, primarily lower interest expense and a reduction in near-term debt maturities. However, increases in financial leverage have to be analyzed more vigorously for Liberty given the decreased financial flexibility from being a mutual company. It is important to analyze the company holistically; consequently, Fitch looks for better debt servicing metrics to compensate for the reduced financial flexibility. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Improved performance in underwriting results with a combined ratio of approximately 100%; --Operating leverage below 1.80x; --Financial leverage below 25%. Key rating triggers that could lead to downward rating pressure include: --A return to accident year underwriting results that trail large multi-line peers by a wide margin of 10 points on the combined ratio; --Material weakening in the company's current reserve position, as measured by a return to a period of multiple years of material unfavorable reserve development; --Another large acquisition in the near term, especially if the balance sheet was weakened through increased financial leverage. 