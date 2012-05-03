FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXTF-Fitch on Blade Engine Securitization and engine sale
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXTF-Fitch on Blade Engine Securitization and engine sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has been notified that a PW 2037 engine is intended to
be sold out of Blade Engine Securitization LTD (Blade) to a third party. The
engine, which has not been leased in over a year, would require significant
maintenance expenditures to be re-leased. Furthermore, demand for the engine is
believed to be weak.	
	
While the proposed sale price is below the note target price as defined by the
transaction documents, Fitch does not anticipate that the engine sale, in and of
itself, would adversely impact Fitch's ratings on the trust.	
	
Fitch currently rates the trust as follows:	
	
Blade Engine Securitization LTD	
--Class A-1 notes 'Asf'; Outlook Negative;	
--Class A-2 notes 'Asf'; Outlook Negative;	
--Class B-1 notes 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS,' dated April 17,
2012;	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 4, 2011.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

