FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts TPF II LC rating to 'B-' from 'B+'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts TPF II LC rating to 'B-' from 'B+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 3 - Overview	
     -- U.S. electricity generator TPF II LC LLC's cash flow from operations 	
may be insufficient to cover debt service beginning in the second half of 	
2012, given current weak merchant markets and the drop in PJM capacity prices 	
that begins in June.	
     -- In the project management's base-case assumptions, the project will 	
draw on the debt service reserve in the second half of the year.	
     -- As capacity prices are fixed and will continue to be low in 2013, our 	
projections suggest that the project will exhaust cash on hand and need to tap 	
its debt service reserve to cover mandatory debt service.	
     -- We are lowering our rating on the project to 'B-' from 'B+'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that absent equity cures or 	
other measures the project will likely experience a covenant default in the 	
first half of 2013.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on TPF 	
II LC LLC's $205 million in first-lien facilities to 'B-' from 'B+'. The 	
facilities consist of a $165 million seven-year senior secured term loan 	
($74.5 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011) and a $40 million revolving 	
facility, both of which mature in 2014. The recovery rating on the secured 	
facilities is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) 	
recovery of principal in the event of default. The rating outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The cleared capacity prices for the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) 	
region's regional transmission organization (RTO) for the delivery years 	
2011-2012 and 2012-2013 are significantly lower at $16.46 per megawatt (MW) 	
day and $27.73 per MW-day, respectively, than the $110 per MW-day for the 	
delivery year 2011-2012. (The delivery year begins on June 1.) As a result, 	
TPF II's merchant capacity revenues will decline by more than 80% beginning in 	
the second half of 2012 through the first quarter of 2013 compared with the 	
first half of 2012. At this level, we calculate that the project will need 	
about $3.5 million in merchant energy margins to meet its compliance covenant 	
calculation beginning in the second half of 2012 through the first quarter of 	
2013. In addition, based on the project's historical performance (capacity 	
factors at the two projects have historically been below pro forma 	
expectations, averaging about 1% at Crete and less than 1% at Lincoln between 	
2007 and 2011, though Lincoln was contracted during this period), and current 	
weak energy market conditions, we believe it could be difficult for the 	
project to generate sufficient cash flows to meet mandatory debt service. 	
Under our projections, the project will use up the available cash on its 	
balance sheet by the end of the first quarter of 2013 and will have to tap its 	
debt service reserve thereafter. Absent equity cures, the project faces a 	
covenant default in the first half of 2013 and a potential payment default in 	
2013.	
	
Project management is considering several options to address this issue, 	
including equity cures, refinancing, and a paydown of the remaining debt. 	
Given the relatively small amount of leverage remaining on the assets, and the 	
rebound in PJM capacity prices in 2014, we believe that management is highly 	
likely to take action on any of these options within the next three to six 	
months.	
	
Thus far, the project's financial performance has been robust with debt 	
service coverage ratios (DSCR) for 12 months ended December 2011 and December 	
2010 of 7.29x and 4.46x, respectively, reflecting contracted revenues from a 	
tolling agreement at Lincoln through May 2011 and strong merchant capacity 	
prices in the PJM RTO. As of Dec. 31, 2011, debt outstanding was $75.7 per kW. 	
The project swept approximately $25.6 million of cash toward repayment of the 	
term loan, $8.5 million more than the project's budget. The two facilities 	
continue to exhibit strong operational performance, with average 	
availabilities of above 98% in 2011. Under our base case, we project $5.5 	
million of cash sweep in the first half of 2012 compared with $6.2 million 	
under management base case.	
	
The 'B-' rating reflects the following risks:	
	
     -- Beginning in the second half of 2012, TPF II will likely not produce 	
sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its mandatory debt service 	
obligations and will have to utilize cash on hand and liquidity reserves to 	
cover debt services;	
     -- Absent equity cures the project will likely experience a covenant 	
default in the first half of 2013 and potentially a payment default by the end 	
of 2013.	
     -- Commodity price risk exists for fuel and energy through most of the 	
debt's term;	
     -- The project depends on merchant energy margins to meet debt service in 	
2013; and	
     -- TPF II LP has the ability to incur additional debt.	
	
The following strengths offset these risks:	
	
     -- A 100% sweep of excess cash that steps down to 75% at a leverage ratio 	
(debt to cash flow available for debt service) of 3x or lower;	
     -- Transparent capacity pricing through May 2015;	
     -- Revenue streams from energy and capacity at two locations in the same 	
market, providing mild diversification; and	
     -- An undrawn six-month debt service reserve.	
	
Liquidity	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, $34.5 million was available under the $40 million 	
revolver. A working-capital component of the revolver capped at $6 million 	
remains fully available in the short term. The project posted $5.5 million to 	
issue performance letters of credit along with a six-month debt service 	
reserve, and it has not drawn any amounts from them. The project also has 	
unrestricted cash balance of $3.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The '1' recovery rating on the debt indicates our expectation for very high 	
(90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. (For the 	
complete recovery analysis, see the transaction update of TPF II LC LLC 	
published on July 20, 2011.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects our view that reduced revenue 	
earned from merchant energy and a drop in capacity prices will leave the 	
project with insufficient cash from operations to cover mandatory debt service 	
beginning in 2012. Absent equity cures or other measures the project will 	
likely experience a covenant default in the first half of 2013 and a potential 	
payment default by the end of 2013. We could return the outlook to stable if 	
project management intervenes with equity cures or other measures. Absent this 	
intervention further downgrades are likely as the project utilizes its 	
liquidity.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 	
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
     -- S&P Updates U.S. Merchant Power Rating Methodology And Power Price 	
Assumptions, Aug. 24, 2006	
	
Ratings List	
	
Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
TPF II LC LLC 	
                    To             From	
 Senior Secured     B-/Negative    B+/Negative	
  Recovery Rating   1              1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.