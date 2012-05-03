FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
May 3, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 7 bps
to 209 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
narrowed by 2 bps to 636 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 8 bps to 145
bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' widened by 7 bps each to 180 bps and 254 bps,
respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 457 bps, 'B' tightened by 3 bps
to 683 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 5 bps to 1,033 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications 	
expanded by 5 bps each to 299 bps, 300 bps, and 327 bps, respectively. Banks 	
expanded by 11 bps to 320 bps. Utilities expanded by 8 bps to 212 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 201 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving 	
average of 653 bps and its five-year moving average of 726 bps. We expect 	
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 	
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 	
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 	
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 	
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 	
continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

