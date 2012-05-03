FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P reinstates Alte Liebe 1 Ltd rating at 'B-'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We have received sufficient information on the wind transaction 	
financed through Jersey-based special purpose vehicle Alte Liebe 1 Ltd. 	
necessary to reassign the ratings we suspended in February 2011.	
     -- We are reinstating the long-term rating on Alte Liebe 1's senior 	
secured notes at 'B-'. 	
     -- We are assigning a recovery rating of '6' to the notes, reflecting our 	
expectation of negligible recovery in the event of default. 	
     -- Subdued wind conditions continued in 2011. As a result, three of Alte 	
Liebe 1's six Germany-based wind farm companies were reportedly in covenant 	
default, two of which drew on their debt service reserve accounts. However, we 	
believe that Ambac, the notes' insurer, will continue to waive its right to 	
accelerate the outstanding debt following these covenant defaults. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt service coverage 	
will continue to be very weak, unless wind conditions improve.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services reinstated its debt rating 	
on the EUR102 million senior secured amortizing notes due 2025--issued by 	
Jersey-based special-purpose vehicle Alte Liebe 1 Ltd.--at 'B-'. We suspended 	
the ratings on Feb. 2, 2011. For further details, see "Alte Liebe 1's EUR102 	
Mil. Notes Cut To 'B-' From 'BB-' On Underperformance; Rating Suspended Re: 	
Insufficient Info." 	
	
We also assigned a recovery rating of '6' to the notes, indicating our 	
expectations of negligible (0%-10%) recovery of outstanding principal (in the 	
absence of an insurance guarantee) at the time of default.	
	
The reinstatement follows our receipt of what we consider to be sufficient 	
information from the project's relevant parties, which allows us to analyze 	
its long-term performance. We expect to continue receiving adequate and timely 	
information. 	
	
Rationale	
The 'B-' issue rating on the EUR102 million senior secured notes issued by Alte 	
Liebe 1 reflects the underlying credit quality of these notes, discussed below.	
	
The notes have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of 	
scheduled interest and ultimate principal from Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not 	
rated), the controlling creditor. Under our criteria, a rating on 	
monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline (in 	
case it is rated) or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, 	
the debt rating on the notes reflects the SPUR.	
	
Alte Liebe 1 is a special-purpose vehicle with no operating assets, owned by a 	
charitable trust and based in Jersey. It raised funds for the Alte Liebe wind 	
power transaction, consisting of six wind farms in Germany with a combined 	
capacity of 142 megawatts. Alte Liebe 1 on-lent the note proceeds under 	
individual loan agreements with the respective wind farms. The firms then used 	
the funds to refinance the existing bank debt and to fund various liquidity 	
reserves, including a reserve account at each wind farm. 	
	
Alte Liebe 1's debt rating reflects the following credit weaknesses: 	
     -- Alte Liebe 1's aggressive financial profile, combined with wind power 	
generation over the last three years that considerably underperformed our 	
original wind forecasts. This resulted in debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) 	
below 1x for some wind farms and the partial use of their debt service reserve 	
accounts (DSRA); 	
     -- Several covenant breaches in 2009, 2010, and 2011, requiring waivers 	
to be sought, all of which, we understand, were granted by AMBAC; 	
     -- Limited cross-collateralization provided by reserves at Alte Liebe 1, 	
given that the excess cash after debt service from the best-performing wind 	
farm companies is not retained for the benefit of bondholders to make up for 	
the underperforming wind farms. Excluding interest income on reserves, Alte 	
Liebe 1 ultimately relies on the full recovery of each loan to each individual 	
wind farm company to service its debt in full; and	
     -- Alte Liebe 1's exposure to the performance of the weakest wind farm, 	
currently Gerdau-Pulfringen, which, in our view, may be unable to meet debt 	
service. Based on current performance, we believe that this project may not be 	
able to repay its loan to Alte Liebe 1 in full before the notes' final 	
maturity date (2025), which could ultimately trigger a default on the notes. 	
	
Partially mitigating these weaknesses are the following credit strengths: 	
	
     -- The supportive German renewable energy regulatory regime, which, for 	
example, enables price certainty for the wind energy produced over the life of 	
the debt; and	
     -- The flexible repayment profile of the notes, with timely payment of 	
interest, but deferrable payment of principal until 2025. By contrast, Alte 	
Liebe 1 receives regular (but also deferrable) interest and principal payments 	
from the wind farm loans. Furthermore, events of default under the loan 	
agreements cannot cross-accelerate the notes.	
 	
	
In our view, the operating and financial performances of some of Alte Liebe 	
1's wind farm companies have continued to deteriorate during 2011. This was 	
mainly driven by the lower-than-expected wind power production in 2010 and 	
2011, following similar underperformances in previous years. In 2011, we 	
estimate that wind power production was between 8% and 39% below the original 	
average wind year expectations for each wind farms. 	
	
We therefore understand that the DSCRs calculated on Dec. 31, 2011 (latest 	
official data available) at three out of Alte Liebe 1's six wind farms were 	
below the minimum levels stipulated in their respective loan agreements, which 	
we understand constituted a breach of covenant and resulting technical event 	
of default (EOD). Under the loan agreements, Ambac, as controlling creditor, 	
may accelerate loans on the occurrence of an EOD, although it cannot 	
cross-accelerate the notes. 	
	
However, we understand that Ambac has waived its right to accelerate the 	
individual wind farm loans. We believe that Ambac has little incentive to 	
accelerate any loan at this time, because the troubled wind farms have neither 	
enough liquidity to fully repay the outstanding debt nor are they likely to 	
refinance under similar conditions. Therefore, we believe the acceleration of 	
the loans would likely trigger Ambac's obligation to make good any possible 	
shortfall in the servicing of the notes under its guarantee. 	
	
We understand that debt service payments to date from the wind farms to Alte 	
Liebe 1 and then from Alte Liebe 1 to the noteholders have been met in full, 	
including interest and principal amounts. However, we also understand that 	
three of the wind farms have used their DSRAs to meet debt service obligations 	
since Dec. 31, 2010. We expect more such cases in the coming years. This, in 	
our view, indicates a significantly weaker financial profile for the Alte 	
Liebe 1 transaction. 	
	
	
We consider that a payment default on the notes is highly unlikely over the 	
medium term, given the current available liquidity and the notes' flexible 	
repayment profile--with timely payment of interest, but ultimate payment of 	
principal in 2025. However, at the final maturity date, based on current wind 	
farm performances, we believe that the project may not be able to meet the 	
outstanding debt liabilities in full.	
	
	
Liquidity	
	
Alte Liebe 1's liquidity includes a reserve account at the issuer level 	
covering 12 months of debt interest. It also includes DSRAs available at each 	
individual wind farm, originally funded with the equivalent of the respective 	
wind farms' first-year debt service payments. Some of these DSRAs have been 	
partially used: On Dec. 31, 2011, wind farm companies Helenenberg, 	
Gerdau-Pulfringen, and Wilmersdorf-Mangelsdorf had DSRA balances amounting to 	
about 87%, 36%, and 80% of their original levels, respectively.	
	
We expect all wind farm companies to be able to meet their loan service 	
payments in the next 12 months. However, unless wind power substantially 	
recovers from current levels, we believe that Gerdau-Pulfringen may have to 	
defer a portion of its principal payments.	
     	
	
Recovery analysis	
	
The senior secured notes have a recovery rating of '6', indicating our 	
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery of outstanding principal in the 	
event of default, in the absence of the AMBAC insurance guarantee. To date, 	
however, there have been limited defaults or losses in this sector and 	
jurisdiction.	
	
Given the deferrable nature of the notes' principal payments, we do not expect 	
a default to occur before the maturity of the notes in June 2025, when we 	
anticipate that 94%-98% of the outstanding principal on Dec. 31, 2011, will 	
have been repaid. 	
	
We consider various default scenarios under which the weakest-performing wind 	
farm company (Gerdau-Pulfringen) fails to repay its loan in full by July 2025. 	
Triggers for such a scenario include continuing low wind production and 	
escalating operating costs in line with recent years. In our calculations, we 	
have not taken into account the value of the potential residual cash flows 	
that WFC Gerdau-Pulfringen could generate after 2025, given that the current 	
remuneration regime for the wind farms expires before then. We acknowledge, 	
however, that its final value post-2025 will depend on prevailing market- and 	
project-specific conditions at the point of default, which we are unable to 	
estimate at this point in time.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of recurrent DSCRs below 1x for 	
the weakest wind farms under their loan agreements, and the partial use of 	
their DSRAs over the life of the project, unless wind conditions considerably 	
improve. 	
	
We could raise the rating if the recent underperformance of the most 	
vulnerable wind farms is reversed and stabilizes. Conversely, we could take a 	
negative rating action if wind performance continues to deteriorate, resulting 	
in further draws on the project's liquidity. 	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Research Update: Wind Power Project Alte Liebe 1 Downgraded To 'BB-' 	
From 'BBB-' And Placed On CreditWatch Negative, June, 25, 2010	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Alte Liebe 1 Ltd.	
Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating     B-	
Senior Secured	
  EUR102 mil 4.761% amort nts due       B-                 	
  12/31/2025                            	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

