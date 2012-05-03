TEXT-S&P reinstates Alte Liebe 1 Ltd rating at 'B-'

Overview -- We have received sufficient information on the wind transaction financed through Jersey-based special purpose vehicle Alte Liebe 1 Ltd. necessary to reassign the ratings we suspended in February 2011. -- We are reinstating the long-term rating on Alte Liebe 1's senior secured notes at 'B-'. -- We are assigning a recovery rating of '6' to the notes, reflecting our expectation of negligible recovery in the event of default. -- Subdued wind conditions continued in 2011. As a result, three of Alte Liebe 1's six Germany-based wind farm companies were reportedly in covenant default, two of which drew on their debt service reserve accounts. However, we believe that Ambac, the notes' insurer, will continue to waive its right to accelerate the outstanding debt following these covenant defaults. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt service coverage will continue to be very weak, unless wind conditions improve. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services reinstated its debt rating on the EUR102 million senior secured amortizing notes due 2025--issued by Jersey-based special-purpose vehicle Alte Liebe 1 Ltd.--at 'B-'. We suspended the ratings on Feb. 2, 2011. For further details, see "Alte Liebe 1's EUR102 Mil. Notes Cut To 'B-' From 'BB-' On Underperformance; Rating Suspended Re: Insufficient Info." We also assigned a recovery rating of '6' to the notes, indicating our expectations of negligible (0%-10%) recovery of outstanding principal (in the absence of an insurance guarantee) at the time of default. The reinstatement follows our receipt of what we consider to be sufficient information from the project's relevant parties, which allows us to analyze its long-term performance. We expect to continue receiving adequate and timely information. Rationale The 'B-' issue rating on the EUR102 million senior secured notes issued by Alte Liebe 1 reflects the underlying credit quality of these notes, discussed below. The notes have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and ultimate principal from Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated), the controlling creditor. Under our criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline (in case it is rated) or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the debt rating on the notes reflects the SPUR. Alte Liebe 1 is a special-purpose vehicle with no operating assets, owned by a charitable trust and based in Jersey. It raised funds for the Alte Liebe wind power transaction, consisting of six wind farms in Germany with a combined capacity of 142 megawatts. Alte Liebe 1 on-lent the note proceeds under individual loan agreements with the respective wind farms. The firms then used the funds to refinance the existing bank debt and to fund various liquidity reserves, including a reserve account at each wind farm. Alte Liebe 1's debt rating reflects the following credit weaknesses: -- Alte Liebe 1's aggressive financial profile, combined with wind power generation over the last three years that considerably underperformed our original wind forecasts. This resulted in debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) below 1x for some wind farms and the partial use of their debt service reserve accounts (DSRA); -- Several covenant breaches in 2009, 2010, and 2011, requiring waivers to be sought, all of which, we understand, were granted by AMBAC; -- Limited cross-collateralization provided by reserves at Alte Liebe 1, given that the excess cash after debt service from the best-performing wind farm companies is not retained for the benefit of bondholders to make up for the underperforming wind farms. Excluding interest income on reserves, Alte Liebe 1 ultimately relies on the full recovery of each loan to each individual wind farm company to service its debt in full; and -- Alte Liebe 1's exposure to the performance of the weakest wind farm, currently Gerdau-Pulfringen, which, in our view, may be unable to meet debt service. Based on current performance, we believe that this project may not be able to repay its loan to Alte Liebe 1 in full before the notes' final maturity date (2025), which could ultimately trigger a default on the notes. Partially mitigating these weaknesses are the following credit strengths: -- The supportive German renewable energy regulatory regime, which, for example, enables price certainty for the wind energy produced over the life of the debt; and -- The flexible repayment profile of the notes, with timely payment of interest, but deferrable payment of principal until 2025. By contrast, Alte Liebe 1 receives regular (but also deferrable) interest and principal payments from the wind farm loans. Furthermore, events of default under the loan agreements cannot cross-accelerate the notes. In our view, the operating and financial performances of some of Alte Liebe 1's wind farm companies have continued to deteriorate during 2011. This was mainly driven by the lower-than-expected wind power production in 2010 and 2011, following similar underperformances in previous years. In 2011, we estimate that wind power production was between 8% and 39% below the original average wind year expectations for each wind farms. We therefore understand that the DSCRs calculated on Dec. 31, 2011 (latest official data available) at three out of Alte Liebe 1's six wind farms were below the minimum levels stipulated in their respective loan agreements, which we understand constituted a breach of covenant and resulting technical event of default (EOD). Under the loan agreements, Ambac, as controlling creditor, may accelerate loans on the occurrence of an EOD, although it cannot cross-accelerate the notes. However, we understand that Ambac has waived its right to accelerate the individual wind farm loans. We believe that Ambac has little incentive to accelerate any loan at this time, because the troubled wind farms have neither enough liquidity to fully repay the outstanding debt nor are they likely to refinance under similar conditions. Therefore, we believe the acceleration of the loans would likely trigger Ambac's obligation to make good any possible shortfall in the servicing of the notes under its guarantee. We understand that debt service payments to date from the wind farms to Alte Liebe 1 and then from Alte Liebe 1 to the noteholders have been met in full, including interest and principal amounts. However, we also understand that three of the wind farms have used their DSRAs to meet debt service obligations since Dec. 31, 2010. We expect more such cases in the coming years. This, in our view, indicates a significantly weaker financial profile for the Alte Liebe 1 transaction. We consider that a payment default on the notes is highly unlikely over the medium term, given the current available liquidity and the notes' flexible repayment profile--with timely payment of interest, but ultimate payment of principal in 2025. However, at the final maturity date, based on current wind farm performances, we believe that the project may not be able to meet the outstanding debt liabilities in full. Liquidity Alte Liebe 1's liquidity includes a reserve account at the issuer level covering 12 months of debt interest. It also includes DSRAs available at each individual wind farm, originally funded with the equivalent of the respective wind farms' first-year debt service payments. Some of these DSRAs have been partially used: On Dec. 31, 2011, wind farm companies Helenenberg, Gerdau-Pulfringen, and Wilmersdorf-Mangelsdorf had DSRA balances amounting to about 87%, 36%, and 80% of their original levels, respectively. We expect all wind farm companies to be able to meet their loan service payments in the next 12 months. However, unless wind power substantially recovers from current levels, we believe that Gerdau-Pulfringen may have to defer a portion of its principal payments. Recovery analysis The senior secured notes have a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery of outstanding principal in the event of default, in the absence of the AMBAC insurance guarantee. To date, however, there have been limited defaults or losses in this sector and jurisdiction. Given the deferrable nature of the notes' principal payments, we do not expect a default to occur before the maturity of the notes in June 2025, when we anticipate that 94%-98% of the outstanding principal on Dec. 31, 2011, will have been repaid. We consider various default scenarios under which the weakest-performing wind farm company (Gerdau-Pulfringen) fails to repay its loan in full by July 2025. Triggers for such a scenario include continuing low wind production and escalating operating costs in line with recent years. In our calculations, we have not taken into account the value of the potential residual cash flows that WFC Gerdau-Pulfringen could generate after 2025, given that the current remuneration regime for the wind farms expires before then. We acknowledge, however, that its final value post-2025 will depend on prevailing market- and project-specific conditions at the point of default, which we are unable to estimate at this point in time. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of recurrent DSCRs below 1x for the weakest wind farms under their loan agreements, and the partial use of their DSRAs over the life of the project, unless wind conditions considerably improve. We could raise the rating if the recent underperformance of the most vulnerable wind farms is reversed and stabilizes. -- Research Update: Wind Power Project Alte Liebe 1 Downgraded To 'BB-' From 'BBB-' And Placed On CreditWatch Negative, June, 25, 2010 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009 Ratings List New Rating Alte Liebe 1 Ltd. Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating B- Senior Secured EUR102 mil 4.761% amort nts due B- 12/31/2025 Recovery Rating 6