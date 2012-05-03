TEXT-S&P cuts Iberdrola ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-'

Overview -- In our opinion, the business risk profile of Spain-based utility Iberdrola S.A. has weakened due to the ongoing deterioration of economic conditions in the group's domestic market. -- Consequently, we are revising our assessment of Iberdrola's business risk profile to "strong" from "excellent." -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Iberdrola to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing it from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Iberdrola will be able to maintain funds from operations to debt at a level that we consider commensurate with the rating. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A-' the long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured issue rating on Spain-based utility Iberdrola S.A. and its subsidiaries Iberdrola USA, Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc., Scottish Power Finance U.S., Scottish Power Ltd., and related entities. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 4, 2012. In addition, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Iberdrola, Iberdrola USA, Scottish Power Ltd., and related entities. Rationale The downgrades reflect the downward revision of our assessment of Iberdrola's business risk profile to "strong" from "excellent" due to ongoing challenges in the industry environment and deteriorating economic conditions in Spain. We recently downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' to reflect this deterioration (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We believe that the challenging business and industry environment in Iberdrola's key domestic market could impair the group's profitability because it derives about 47% of revenues from its Spanish operations. We anticipate that Iberdrola's profit margins in its electricity generating unit could deteriorate in the near term, which is likely to squeeze the group's cash flows. In this segment, the group is exposed to what we see as increasingly difficult and volatile conditions in the liberalized and oversupplied Spanish electricity market. Furthermore, we think that the increase in the budget deficit that we foresee in Spain could increase political risk for sensitive industries such as utilities as the government is implementing fiscal austerity measures. Worsening economic conditions could add to regulatory uncertainty in a jurisdiction in which regulatory determinations are not independent from the government. Regulatory risk in Spain affects about 20% of Iberdrola's EBITDA from distribution network activities. We therefore question whether the supportiveness and predictability of the Spanish regulatory framework for energy infrastructure will remain as high as it has been under previous benign economic conditions. Spanish vertically integrated utilities such as Iberdrola have been affected, albeit marginally, by the Spanish government's recently announced structural measures to address economic imbalances in the power sector. These measures include a reduction in the remuneration of distribution networks operators of about EUR690 million per year, a decrease in the capacity payments paid to combined cycle gas turbine power plants, and a reduction in the remuneration for domestic coal-fired power generation. Nevertheless, a number of factors continue to underpin Iberdrola's "strong" business risk profile. Most importantly, the group benefits from significant scale and geographic diversity from its vertically integrated utility operations in the U.K., the U.S., and Latin America. Our assessment also takes into account the cash flow stability of about 70% of group EBITDA (at financial year-end Dec. 31, 2011) from regulated and quasi-regulated renewable operations. In addition, the Spanish networks' regulated asset-based revenues are currently immune to volume and price risks and are partially hedged against inflation and sovereign bond yield increases. Furthermore, the Spanish Supreme Court has previously overruled government decisions that could have negatively affected the utilities through reduced remuneration or extraordinary social payments. We assess Iberdrola's financial risk profile as "significant," based on the group's high leverage. We think that deleveraging might be restricted by potential delays to the receipt of further proceeds from the securitization of Spanish tariff deficit receivables. Nevertheless, in our base-case credit scenario, we forecast that, in the near term, Iberdrola will be able to strengthen its Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 20%, which we see as commensurate with the 'BBB+' long-term rating. We also believe that Iberdrola's management remains committed to reduce debt leverage, as evident in the past in asset disposals, the moderation of capital expenditure (capex), and the payment of scrip dividends. In our view, such measures could counterbalance to an extent any potential downside in our base-case forecast as a result of worsening power market fundamentals, political risk, and/or regulatory decisions that have adverse consequences for the electricity industry. Under our criteria, we assess Iberdrola as having "high" domestic country risk, based on our view of the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk, and the fact that about 47% of Iberdrola's revenues in financial year 2011 derived from Spain. We therefore allow a maximum possible rating differential of two notches between the ratings on Iberdrola and those on the related investment-grade sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (eurozone), that is, Spain. Liquidity The short-term corporate credit rating on Iberdrola is 'A-2', and reflects the long-term corporate credit rating and our view of Iberdrola's "strong" liquidity profile under our criteria. Over the next 12 and 24 months, we forecast that liquidity sources--mainly comprising operating cash flow and available bank lines--will cover projected uses--comprising necessary capex, debt maturities, and dividends--by at least 1.5x and 1.0x, respectively. Our assessment of the group's liquidity is underpinned by: -- Iberdrola's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of about EUR2.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- A total of about EUR6 billion in undrawn committed credit lines with a maturity longer than 12 months as of Dec. 31, 2011; and -- Our forecast that Iberdrola will generate adjusted FFO of about EUR6 billion in 2012. This compares with our forecast that, over the next 12 months, Iberdrola faces: -- EUR4 billion in capex; -- Dividend payments of about EUR1 billion; and -- About EUR3.3 billion in short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months. About 40% of these maturities include commercial paper and short-term facilities that the group expects to roll over as it has done the past. Further supporting our opinion of Iberdrola's "strong" liquidity position is the group's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events and maintain a limited need for refinancing. Additional supports are the group's flexibility to reduce capital spending or sell assets; its sound bank relationships with a diversified pool of counterparties; its solid standing in credit markets; and its generally prudent risk management. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Iberdrola should be able to maintain FFO to debt of about 20%, which we view as commensurate with the ratings. We believe that the group can sustain this ratio despite the challenging industry and economic environment, as well as any potential delays in the receipt of proceeds from the securitization of the Spanish tariff deficit, and/or any further deficit accumulation. The rating on Iberdrola could remain unchanged even if we were to downgrade Spain by up to two notches. This is because under our criteria, there is a maximum possible rating differential of two notches between the ratings on Iberdrola and those on its related investment-grade sovereign in the eurozone. These criteria apply to Iberdrola because we assess it as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk. That said, in the event of a further downgrade of Spain, we would evaluate Iberdrola's credit quality separately from that of Spain. In our view, ratings upside could arise if Iberdrola's financial risk profile strengthens ahead of our current base-case scenario. We see sustainable adjusted FFO to debt of about 25% as commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, and as adequate for a higher rating, assuming that our assessment of Iberdrola's business risk profile is unchanged. This outcome could result from any unforeseen improvement in our macroeconomic outlooks for Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.; corporate actions to reduce debt; as well as the successful completion of the Spanish tariff deficit securitization. It would also require, in our view, the adoption of more conservative financial policies and a continued focus on sustained debt reduction. Iberdrola's credit quality could deteriorate if we believed that the group would struggle to maintain credit metrics in line with our forecasts. Ratings downside could result from an unexpected deterioration in the group's business risk profile. This could arise from weaker conditions than we forecast in the group's key market of Spain, or a potential increase in political risk due, for example, to government policies that aim to extract cash from power utilities in Spain. Iberdrola USA Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 SP Manweb PLC Scottish Power U.K. Holdings Ltd. Scottish Power Ltd. Scottish Power Investments Ltd. Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings Ltd. Scottish Power Energy Management Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc. Scottish Power Finance U.S. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Watch Neg/-- Iberdrola S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Iberdrola Finance Ireland Ltd. Senior Unsecured* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U. Senior Unsecured* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Iberdrola International B.V. Senior Unsecured* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Iberdrola USA Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg SPD Finance UK PLC Senior Unsecured(3) BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Scottish Power U.K. PLC Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U. Senior Unsecured* mxAAA/Stable Iberdrola International B.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A. (3)Guaranteed by SP Distribution Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.