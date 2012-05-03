FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P may still cut Unipol Assicurazioni ratings
May 3, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

S&P may still cut Unipol Assicurazioni ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- On April 26, 2012, the Italian Antitrust Authority suspended Unipol 	
group's (Unipol, core operating entities rated BBB+/Watch Neg) merger and 	
integration plans with Fondiaria-SAI group (Fondiaria-Sai, core operating 	
entities rated B/Watch Dev). This was in order to investigate the potential 	
damage to competition that could result from the merger. 	
     -- We believe that the execution of the merger plans is uncertain as a 	
result of the antitrust action. The merger is also still subject to 	
shareholder approval, and is pending the execution of two rights issues of 	
EUR1.1 billion each by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa (UGF, BBB-/Watch Neg), 	
Unipol group's holding company, and Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Fondiaria-SAI group's 	
major operating entity.	
     -- We are therefore maintaining our CreditWatch negative on the 'BBB+' 	
long-term ratings on Unipol Assicurazioni Spa, Unipol's group major operating 	
entity, and on our 'BBB-' long-term rating on UGF.	
     -- The CreditWatch with negative implications reflects our view that the 	
merger and integration plans, if executed, could materially weaken Unipol 	
group's financial risk profile.	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its CreditWatch 	
with negative implications on the 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit and 	
financial strength ratings on Italy-based composite insurer Unipol 	
Assicurazioni Spa. We also maintained the CreditWatch negative on our 'BBB-' 	
long-term counterparty credit rating on the Unipol group's holding company, 	
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa (UGF), the 'BBB-' long-term issue ratings on 	
Unipol Assicurazioni's subordinated debt, and UGF's senior unsecured debt. The 	
ratings were initially placed on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011.	
Rationale	
We are maintaining the CreditWatch because the merger is still subject to 	
shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the relevant capital issues have not 	
yet been executed. In our opinion, the suspension required by the Italian 	
Antitrust Authority makes the execution of the merger and integration plans 	
even more uncertain.	
	
We understand the merger and integration plan between Unipol group and 	
Fondiaria-SAI group contemplates three major steps: 1) a capital issue of EUR400	
million by Premafin HP (Fondiaria-SAI SpA's holding company) dedicated to UGF; 	
2) two capital issues of EUR1.1 billion each by Fondiaria-SAI Spa and UGF; 3) 	
the merger of Unipol Assicurazioni Spa Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Milano Assicurazioni 	
Spa (B/Watch Dev/--), and Premafin HP.	
	
We believe the merger and integration plan could materially weaken Unipol's 	
current good capital adequacy and operating performance, and strong financial 	
flexibility. In our opinion, there would be little capacity for the new group 	
to absorb potential extraordinary costs resulting from a sizable and 	
challenging integration in a difficult macroeconomic and financial environment.	
	
CreditWatch	
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within 	
the next three months based on regulatory and shareholder developments.	
	
We could lower the ratings on UGF and Unipol by about two notches if the 	
integration plan is executed as planned and in case of extraordinary costs.	
	
Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if the plan is not executed.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008	
     -- Italian Insurer Unipol 'BBB+' Ratings Kept On Watch Negative On Merger 	
Plans With Fondiaria-SAI, Feb. 2, 2012	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Unipol Assicurazioni SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Watch Neg/--  	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Watch Neg/--  	
	
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Watch Neg/--  	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-/Watch Neg     	
	
Unipol Assicurazioni SpA	
 Subordinated*                           BBB-/Watch Neg     	
	
*Guaranteed by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

