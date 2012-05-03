FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may still change Fondiaria-SAI Spa ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- On April 26, 2012, the Italian Antitrust Authority suspended 	
Fondiaria-SAI group's (Fondiaria-Sai, core operating entities rated B/Watch 	
Dev) merger and integration plans with Unipol group (Unipol, core operating 	
entities rated BBB+/Watch Neg). This was in order to investigate the potential 	
damage to competition that could result from the merger.	
     -- We believe that the execution of the merger plans is uncertain as a 	
result of the antitrust action. The merger is also still subject to 	
shareholder approval, and is pending the execution of two rights issues of 	
EUR1.1 billion each by Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Fondiaria-SAI group's major operating 	
entity, and Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa (UGF, BBB-/Watch Neg), Unipol 	
group's holding company.	
     -- We are therefore maintaining our CreditWatch with developing 	
implications on the 'B' long-term ratings on Fondiaria-SAI Spa, its "core" 	
subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni Spa, and its "nonstrategically important" 	
subsidiary SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pa.	
     -- The CreditWatch with developing implications reflects our view that if 	
the merger and integration plans are executed, it would transform 	
Fondiaria-SAI's financial risk profile by materially strengthening it. If the 	
plans do not go ahead, however, we believe the insurer would be exposed to an 	
increasing risk of regulatory intervention.	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its CreditWatch 	
with developing implications on the 'B' long-term counterparty credit and 	
financial strength ratings on Italy-based composite insurer Fondiaria-SAI Spa,
 its core subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni Spa, and its
"nonstrategically important" subsidiary SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e
Riassicurazioni pa (SIAT). The ratings were initially placed on CreditWatch
developing on Dec. 	
29, 2011.	
Rationale	
We are maintaining the CreditWatch developing because the merger is still 	
subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the relevant capital 	
issues have not yet been executed. In our opinion, the suspension required by 	
the Italian Antitrust Authority further increases the risk of regulatory 	
intervention if the merger and integration plans do not go ahead.	
	
We understand the merger and integration plan between Fondiaria-SAI group and 	
Unipol group contemplates three major steps: 1) a capital issue of EUR400 	
million by Premafin HP dedicated to UGF; 2) two capital issues of EUR1.1 billion	
each by Fondiaria-SAI Spa and UGF; and 3) the merger of Unipol Assicurazioni 	
Spa (BBB+/Watch Neg/--), Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Milano Assicurazioni Spa, and 	
Premafin HP (Fondiaria-SAI Spa's holding company).	
	
We think it would be very difficult for Fondiaria-SAI to raise capital other 	
than through this integration plan. The EUR1.1 billion capital issue alone would	
allow Fondiaria-SAI group to restore its level of capital above the minimum 	
regulatory requirement. However, according to Standard & Poor's capital model, 	
even taking into account the EUR1.1 billion capital increase, Fondiaria-SAI 	
would continue to show a material capital deficiency at the 'BBB' level, while 	
its financial flexibility would remain significantly impaired.	
	
We believe the merger and integration plan would transform Fondiaria-SAI 	
group's current weak capital adequacy and financial flexibility, which would 	
be materially strengthened. However, in our opinion there would be little 	
capacity for the new group to absorb potential extraordinary costs resulting 	
from a sizable and challenging integration in a difficult macroeconomic and 	
financial environment.	
	
CreditWatch	
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within 	
the next three months based on regulatory and shareholder developments.	
	
We could raise the ratings up to the 'BBB' range if the merger and integration 	
plan is executed as planned.	
	
Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the plan is not executed as this 	
would increase the risk of regulatory intervention.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Fondiaria-SAI SpA	
SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pA	
Milano Assicurazioni SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        B/Watch Dev/--     	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        B/Watch Dev/--

