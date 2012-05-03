FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may still cut Unipol Banca SpA ratings
May 3, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may still cut Unipol Banca SpA ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's maintained its CreditWatch with 	
negative implications on Unipol Banca SpA's parent, Italy-based composite 	
insurer Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF; BBB-/Watch Neg/--), and its core 	
operating subsidiary Unipol Assicurazioni SpA (Unipol; BBB+/Watch Neg/--). 	
     -- Under our group rating methodology, we consider Unipol Banca to be a 	
"strategically important" subsidiary of Unipol group. 	
     -- We are therefore maintaining our CreditWatch with negative 	
implications on the 'BB' long-term rating on Unipol Banca. 	
     -- The CreditWatch negative reflects the possibility that we could lower 	
the ratings on Unipol Banca following a potential similar action on Unipol 	
group. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its CreditWatch 	
with negative implications on the 'BB' long-term counterparty credit ratings 	
on Italian bank Unipol Banca SpA, where they were initially placed
on Dec. 7, 	
2011. In addition, we affirmed the 'B' short-term rating.	
	
Rationale	
We are keeping the long-term rating on Unipol Banca on CreditWatch negative 	
following a similar action on its, parent Italian insurance holding company 	
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF; BBB-/Watch Neg/--), and core operating 	
subsidiary Unipol Assicurazioni SpA (Unipol; BBB+/Watch Neg/--), together 	
referred to as Unipol group. (See "Italy-Based Unipol Assicurazioni SpA 	
Long-Term 'BBB+' Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative On Merger Uncertainty" 	
published on May 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
Under our group rating methodology we consider Unipol Banca to be a 	
"strategically important" subsidiary of its parent, Unipol group. In our view, 	
Unipol group is strongly committed to financially supporting the bank, as 	
demonstrated by its capital injections and guarantee scheme for nonperforming 	
loans (NPLs). We consequently factor into the long-term rating on Unipol Banca 	
three notches of uplift above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), 	
reflecting our view that the parent would provide additional support if needed.	
	
On April 26, 2012, the Italian Antitrust Authority suspended Unipol group's 	
merger with Fondiaria-SAI group (Fondiaria-SAI, core operating entities rated 	
B/Watch Dev/--) and Premafin HP (Fondiaria SpA's holding company). This was in 	
order to investigate the potential damage to competition that could result 	
from the merger.  	
	
In our opinion, the Italian Antitrust Authority's suspension makes the 	
execution of the merger and integration plans even more uncertain. 	
	
In our view, if the deal goes through it could materially weaken Unipol 	
group's financial profile and its capability to support Unipol Banca. In our 	
opinion there would be little capacity for the new group to absorb potential 	
extraordinary costs resulting from a sizable and challenging integration in a 	
difficult macroeconomic and financial environment.	
	
CreditWatch	
Standard & Poor's intends to resolve the CreditWatch on Unipol Banca after 	
resolving the CreditWatch placements on Unipol group.	
	
The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we could lower the 	
ratings on Unipol Banca following a potential similar action on Unipol Group. 	
	
We might lower the ratings on Unipol Banca if we saw deterioration in Unipol 	
group's financial strength and ability to support its subsidiary. As a result, 	
we could reduce the number of notches we factor into Unipol Banca's long-term 	
rating for parental support. 	
	
If the deal between Unipol group and Fondiaria-SAI did not go through, or if 	
we were to conclude that the deal would not prompt significant deterioration 	
in Unipol group's financial profile, we might affirm the ratings on Unipol 	
Banca.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Unipol Banca SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Watch Neg/B     	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB/Watch Neg/B       	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

