TEXT-S&P may still cut Unipol Banca SpA ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's maintained its CreditWatch with negative implications on Unipol Banca SpA's parent, Italy-based composite insurer Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF; BBB-/Watch Neg/--), and its core operating subsidiary Unipol Assicurazioni SpA (Unipol; BBB+/Watch Neg/--). -- Under our group rating methodology, we consider Unipol Banca to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of Unipol group. -- We are therefore maintaining our CreditWatch with negative implications on the 'BB' long-term rating on Unipol Banca. -- The CreditWatch negative reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Unipol Banca following a potential similar action on Unipol group. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its CreditWatch with negative implications on the 'BB' long-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian bank Unipol Banca SpA, where they were initially placed on Dec. 7, 2011. In addition, we affirmed the 'B' short-term rating. Rationale We are keeping the long-term rating on Unipol Banca on CreditWatch negative following a similar action on its, parent Italian insurance holding company Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF; BBB-/Watch Neg/--), and core operating subsidiary Unipol Assicurazioni SpA (Unipol; BBB+/Watch Neg/--), together referred to as Unipol group. (See "Italy-Based Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Long-Term 'BBB+' Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative On Merger Uncertainty" published on May 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our group rating methodology we consider Unipol Banca to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of its parent, Unipol group. In our view, Unipol group is strongly committed to financially supporting the bank, as demonstrated by its capital injections and guarantee scheme for nonperforming loans (NPLs). We consequently factor into the long-term rating on Unipol Banca three notches of uplift above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view that the parent would provide additional support if needed. On April 26, 2012, the Italian Antitrust Authority suspended Unipol group's merger with Fondiaria-SAI group (Fondiaria-SAI, core operating entities rated B/Watch Dev/--) and Premafin HP (Fondiaria SpA's holding company). This was in order to investigate the potential damage to competition that could result from the merger. In our opinion, the Italian Antitrust Authority's suspension makes the execution of the merger and integration plans even more uncertain. In our view, if the deal goes through it could materially weaken Unipol group's financial profile and its capability to support Unipol Banca. In our opinion there would be little capacity for the new group to absorb potential extraordinary costs resulting from a sizable and challenging integration in a difficult macroeconomic and financial environment. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's intends to resolve the CreditWatch on Unipol Banca after resolving the CreditWatch placements on Unipol group. The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Unipol Banca following a potential similar action on Unipol Group. We might lower the ratings on Unipol Banca if we saw deterioration in Unipol group's financial strength and ability to support its subsidiary. As a result, we could reduce the number of notches we factor into Unipol Banca's long-term rating for parental support. If the deal between Unipol group and Fondiaria-SAI did not go through, or if we were to conclude that the deal would not prompt significant deterioration in Unipol group's financial profile, we might affirm the ratings on Unipol Banca. Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Unipol Banca SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/B Certificate Of Deposit BB/Watch Neg/B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)