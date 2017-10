TEXT-Fitch assigns Laender 41 'AAA(EXP)' expected rating

Oct 1 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Laender 41Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 41's EUR1.0bn bonds, due 2019, a 'AAA(EXP)' expected Long-term rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of six German federated states (Laender). This is the 41st joint issue of the German Laender and the 29th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the six German federated states involved in the joint issue, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment. Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the six states undertaking the issue: Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances. Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the proceeds of which will be divided between the participating states as follows: State of Bremen: EUR170m State of Hamburg: EUR170m State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR150m State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR170m State of Saarland: EUR170m State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR170m The State of Hamburg will be the paying agent. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank repo-eligible. The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer investors a sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure on several issuers. The presale report is available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 17 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States