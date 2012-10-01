TEXT-Fitch affirms Turks and Caicos Islands bonds at 'AAA'

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK Government Guaranteed Turks and Caicos Islands' US dollar 3.20% notes due 2016 in the amount of USD170,000,000 at 'AAA'. The rating is based on the full, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Secretary of State for International Development, for and on behalf of the Government of the UK ('AAA'), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the guarantee as specified in the guarantee documentation.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13 August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology