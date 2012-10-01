FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Turks and Caicos Islands bonds at 'AAA'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Turks and Caicos Islands bonds at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK Government Guaranteed Turks and
Caicos Islands' US dollar 3.20% notes due 2016 in the amount of USD170,000,000
at 'AAA'.

The rating is based on the full, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee
provided by the Secretary of State for International Development, for and on
behalf of the Government of the UK ('AAA'), in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the guarantee as specified in the guarantee documentation.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13 August 2012 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.