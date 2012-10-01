FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Brass No 2 plc final ratings
#Market News
October 1, 2012

TEXT-Fitch assigns Brass No 2 plc final ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Brass No 2 plc's RMBS notes final
ratings, as follows: 

Class A1: GBP600,000,000 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook

Class A2: GBP600,000,000 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook

Class Z VFN: GBP500,000,000 floating-rate notes: Not rated, of which 
GBP154,315,000 have been subscribed at closing date 

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, 
available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures 
used by Accord Mortgages Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Yorkshire 
Building Society ('BBB+'/Stable/'F2')), its servicing capabilities and the 
transaction's sound legal structure. CE for the class A notes initially totals 
11.7%, which is provided by the subordination of the subscribed class Z VFN 
notes (9.0%), as well as a fully funded reserve account of 2.7%, which has been 
funded by the class Z VFN notes. The notes represent the second standalone 
pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Brass series.  

The agency has compared the performance of loans originated by Accord Mortgages 
Limited, which meet the eligibility criteria for Brass No.2 Plc, with Fitch's UK
prime three months-plus arrears index and other similar statistics from other UK
prime lenders. The agency considers that the performance of Accord's eligible 
loans is commensurate with that of other UK prime lenders.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, 
details of which can be found in the reports referenced below. Accord provided 
Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. The data quality and availability was 
solid, with no material data fields missing. The most relevant pool 
characteristics (as of 30 September 2012) are outlined below.

Of the loans in the pool at closing, approximately 97.6% are fixed-rate or 
floating bank base rate loans. At the end of their remaining average teaser 
period of one to two years, all loans will start paying an interest rate linked 
to the standard variable rate (SVR) set by Accord, which is currently above 
market average (5.99%). Fitch has factored in a potential payment shock for 
borrowers derived from reversion to SVR by applying a lender adjustment hit of 
1.15.

Fitch received repossession information for 3,283 loans originated by Accord 
Mortgages Limited, which it used to validate its quick sale adjustment 
assumption of 22%.

Of the loans in the pool at closing, approximately 30.1% have at least one 
interest only part (IO loans). The agency has adjusted the probability of 
default of all IO loans upward by 30% to account for the balloon payment risk 
associated with these types of loans in its default assumptions.

Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity 
assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, 
prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash 
flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a
level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any 
principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final 
maturity. 

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the new issue 
report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by 
information from Accord Mortgages Limited and their legal advisors Allen & Overy
LLP and Tods Muarry LLP.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 
2012, 'EMEA Master Rating Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria 
for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria 
for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 
'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Cash 
Flow Analysis Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United 
Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012 are 
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
