FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch downgrades Santander Publico 1, FTA
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch downgrades Santander Publico 1, FTA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Santander Publico 1, F.T.A.'s notes as
follows:

Class A (ISIN ES0338185004): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

Class B (ISIN ES0338185012): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

The downgrade reflects the increasing risk stemming from the portfolio comprised
of debt issued by the Spanish public sector entities. Loans in arrears by more 
than 180 days have increased to 1.1% from 0.1% in October 2011. The Negative 
Outlook on both classes also highlights the increased risk on public sector 
entities in the current stressed economic environment.

The transaction is capped to Spain's sovereign rating of 'BBB'/Negative/'F2' 
because the credit quality of public sector borrowers is highly correlated with 
the sovereign.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor reports 
and communication with Santander de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A.

Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 06 June 
2012, "Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs", dated 08 August 2012 and 
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012 
are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.