TEXT-S&P: U.S., European packaging teleconference Oct. 4
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S., European packaging teleconference Oct. 4

Oct 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference
call on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss
the outlook, key credit drivers and recent developments within the U.S. and
European packaging sectors and what this could mean for specific packaging and
packaging-focused forest products companies.
     Speakers on the conference call from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
will be Tobias Crabtree and Henry Fukuchi from New York and Rachel Lion from 
London.
     After prepared remarks, speakers will be available to answer your 
questions regarding the industry or specific companies of interest.
     If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of 
time, please submit by sending an email to 
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012.
     Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its 
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a 
complimentary basis.
     The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Please call at least 
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call 
registration process.
     Live Dial-in Numbers:
     -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-617-1526
     -- U.S./Canada/All Others Toll: 1-210-795-0624
     -- U.K. Toll Free: 0800-279-9630
     -- U.K. Toll: 44-20-7108-6390
     -- Conference ID#: 6068205
     -- Passcode: SANDP

     Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in 
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the 
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback
is available until Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012.
     If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: 
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.
Please send any address corrections via e-mail to 
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.

     Standard & Poor's uses web usage, billing, and contact data collected 
from you for billing and order fulfillment purposes, for new product 
development and occasionally to inform you about events, products or services 
from Standard & Poor's and The McGraw-Hill Companies. The information is 
processed and stored in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. If you would prefer 
not to have your information shared as outlined in this notice, or if you wish 
to review your information for accuracy, please contact us at 
mailto:seminars@standardandpoors.com.  Written requests can be sent to: 
Privacy Official 47-3-4, Standard & Poor's, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 
10041.The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and 
its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and 
not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any 
securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related 
analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on 
when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses 
do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act 
as a fiduciary or an investment advisor.
     STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's 
Financial Services LLC.


Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
