TEXT-S&P affirms Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. rating

Overview -- Mexico-based Coca-Cola Femsa's financial performance has remained solid despite volatile raw material prices and recent mergers. -- We are affirming our 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA' national scale long-term corporate credit ratings on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will continue to generate significant cash flow and maintain its current financial profile. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings, on Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF). The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. Rationale The ratings affirmation reflects KOF's solid operating and financial results, in line with our expectations, despite volatile raw material costs and recent mergers. Our ratings on KOF are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), combined with the implicit support from The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC; A+/Positive/A-1) through its 29.4% stake in KOF. KOF's SACP is based on our assessment of its "satisfactory" business profile that reflects the following: -- KOF's strategic position in TCCC's Latin American distribution system; -- Its geographic diversification throughout the region; -- The historical and relatively stable cash flow characteristics of the nonalcoholic beverage industry; and -- Our expectation that the company will maintain its "modest" financial profile, as reflected in its strong financial measures and robust cash flow generation. Intense competition, volatile raw material prices, and the country and macroeconomic risk in certain regions where the company operates, partially offset the positive factors. The global-scale rating on KOF is above the sovereign rating on Mexico (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency A-/Stable/A-2). We stress tested KOF under a Mexican sovereign default scenario. Under this scenario, we sensitized the company for a decline in consumer spending and a sharp devaluation of the Mexican peso, affecting the company's sale volumes, cost structure, and financing costs, which translates into a significant decline in revenues and EBITDA. Under this scenario, we concluded that the company would still be able to generate sufficient cash flow to service its debt obligations. Our senior unsecured debt rating on KOF is at the same level as the corporate credit rating, reflecting the upstream guarantees from KOF's main Mexican operating subsidiaries, which mitigate KOF's structural subordination relative to operating-company liabilities. In 2011, KOF's Mexican subsidiary represented about 38% of the company's consolidated EBITDA, and this EBITDA represented around 42% of total debt (for our structural subordination methodology, see "Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008," published April 15, 2008, on RatingsDirect). During the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, KOF's revenues and EBITDA increased by 25% and 17%, respectively. This growth reflected the integration of Grupo Tampico and Grupo CIMSA,, higher average price per unit case in all of its operations, and volume growth mainly in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil. For the same period, EBITDA margin was 19.4% compared with 20.7% for the same period in 2011, reflecting raw material cost increases, mainly in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and sweeteners, higher labor and freight costs, and weaker foreign exchange rates in some countries. We expect KOF's profitability measures to slightly improve to about 20% in the next few quarters, mainly reflecting synergies from the consolidation of the mergers and improvements in its commercial models and processes. We believe the recent mergers and the planned merger with Grupo Fomento Queretano will increase KOF's Mexican operations' volumes, revenues, and EBITDA approximately 30%. The combined scale of the businesses will reinforce KOF's leadership position in Mexico and help the company realize expected synergies. Additionally, these transactions have involved the issuance of equity and did not represent a significant increase in debt. We also believe KOF will continue pursuing growth opportunities worldwide, as evidenced by the exclusivity agreement with TCCC to evaluate the potential investment in the latter's bottling operations in the Philippines. In case this transaction occurs, we will closely monitor any effects it could have on KOF's business and financial risk profiles. Specifically, we would evaluate the integration process, pro forma business position, operating challenges given its geographic location and market dynamics, as well as profitability measures, and leverage. KOF's key financial metrics have remained solid, despite higher dividend payments and the recently completed mergers. During the first quarter of 2012, KOF substantially reduced its debt through internal cash flow generation and cash in hand. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the company reported total debt to EBITDA of 0.8x, EBITDA interest coverage of 12.5x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 86.5%, adjusted for operating leases and pensions, compared with 0.9x, 11.4x, and 78.0%, respectively, for the same period in 2011. We expect KOF's financial performance to remain stable--despite potential acquisitions and higher capital expenditures and dividend payments--with an adjusted debt leverage ratio below 2.0x. KOF is the largest Coca-Cola bottler worldwide by volume (around 2.75 billion unit cases for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012). It holds a leading market presence in its Mexican franchised territories, which at the end of 2011, represented 36% of consolidated revenues and 38% of EBITDA. KOF also has operations in eight other countries in Latin America, accounting for the remaining consolidated EBITDA and volume. Liquidity We consider KOF's liquidity as strong under our criteria. We anticipate that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by a ratio of more than 1.5x during the next 12-18 months. KOF's stable cash flow generation backs its strong liquidity. For 2012, sources of liquidity include cash of MXN12.7 billion and FFO of about MXN22.2 billion. Cash uses are likely to include MXN5.4 billion in short-term debt, from which MXN3 billion were paid during the first quarter of the year. Cash uses also include approximately MXN20.4 billion for working capital requirements, capital expenditures, dividend payments, and the disbursement related to Grupo Fomento Queretano's merger. We expect the company to keep generating solid free operating cash flow through the next few years, while maintaining similar levels of cash on hand. Instead of using committed credit lines, KOF has a policy of maintaining a minimum excess cash cushion of $300 million in available funds, on top of the $130 million it requires to operate. As of March 31, 2012, KOF's covenant headroom was ample. Our liquidity analysis also incorporates qualitative factors, including our view that the company has the capacity to withstand high-impact, low-probability events; sound banking relationships with banks and access to capital markets; and an overall prudent financial risk management. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOF will keep generating robust cash flow and preserve its strong key credit metrics and liquidity during the next two years, even if any potential future acquisition takes place. We could lower the ratings if KOF boosts its leverage so that its total debt to EBITDA increases to more than 2.0x, its cash flow generation slows, or its level of implicit support declines. An upgrade is possible is KOF maintains its current business and financial risk profile in the next 12 months, even if another merger or acquisition materializes. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating Global scale A-/Stable/-- National scale mxAAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured mxAAA/Stable Senior Unsecured A-