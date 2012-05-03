FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. rating
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Mexico-based Coca-Cola Femsa's financial performance has remained 	
solid despite volatile raw material prices and recent mergers.	
     -- We are affirming our 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA' national scale 	
long-term corporate credit ratings on the company. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will 	
continue to generate significant cash flow and maintain its current financial 	
profile.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA' national scale corporate credit 	
ratings, on Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF). The outlook is stable. 	
Today's rating action is part of our regular review.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings affirmation reflects KOF's solid operating and financial results, 	
in line with our expectations, despite volatile raw material costs and recent 	
mergers. Our ratings on KOF are based on the company's stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP), combined with the implicit support from The Coca-Cola Company 	
(TCCC; A+/Positive/A-1) through its 29.4% stake in KOF. KOF's SACP is based on 	
our assessment of its "satisfactory" business profile that reflects the 	
following: 	
     -- KOF's strategic position in TCCC's Latin American distribution system; 	
     -- Its geographic diversification throughout the region; 	
     -- The historical and relatively stable cash flow characteristics of the 	
nonalcoholic beverage industry; and 	
     -- Our expectation that the company will maintain its "modest" financial 	
profile, as reflected in its strong financial measures and robust cash flow 	
generation. 	
Intense competition, volatile raw material prices, and the country and 	
macroeconomic risk in certain regions where the company operates, partially 	
offset the positive factors. 	
	
The global-scale rating on KOF is above the sovereign rating on Mexico 	
(foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency A-/Stable/A-2). We stress 	
tested KOF under a Mexican sovereign default scenario. Under this scenario, we 	
sensitized the company for a decline in consumer spending and a sharp 	
devaluation of the Mexican peso, affecting the company's sale volumes, cost 	
structure, and financing costs, which translates into a significant decline in 	
revenues and EBITDA. Under this scenario, we concluded that the company would 	
still be able to generate sufficient cash flow to service its debt obligations.	
 	
Our senior unsecured debt rating on KOF is at the same level as the corporate 	
credit rating, reflecting the upstream guarantees from KOF's main Mexican 	
operating subsidiaries, which mitigate KOF's structural subordination relative 	
to operating-company liabilities. In 2011, KOF's Mexican subsidiary 	
represented about 38% of the company's consolidated EBITDA, and this EBITDA 	
represented around 42% of total debt (for our structural subordination 	
methodology, see "Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008," published April 15, 2008, 	
on RatingsDirect).	
    	
During the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, KOF's revenues and EBITDA increased 	
by 25% and 17%, respectively. This growth reflected the integration of Grupo 	
Tampico and Grupo CIMSA,, higher average price per unit case in all of its 	
operations, and volume growth mainly in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and 	
Brazil. For the same period, EBITDA margin was 19.4% compared with 20.7% for 	
the same period in 2011, reflecting raw material cost increases, mainly in 	
polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and sweeteners, higher labor and freight 	
costs, and weaker foreign exchange rates in some countries. We expect KOF's 	
profitability measures to slightly improve to about 20% in the next few 	
quarters, mainly reflecting synergies from the consolidation of the mergers 	
and improvements in its commercial models and processes. 	
 	
We believe the recent mergers and the planned merger with Grupo Fomento 	
Queretano will increase KOF's Mexican operations' volumes, revenues, and 	
EBITDA approximately 30%. The combined scale of the businesses will reinforce 	
KOF's leadership position in Mexico and help the company realize expected 	
synergies. Additionally, these transactions have involved the issuance of 	
equity and did not represent a significant increase in debt. We also believe 	
KOF will continue pursuing growth opportunities worldwide, as evidenced by the 	
exclusivity agreement with TCCC to evaluate the potential investment in the 	
latter's bottling operations in the Philippines. In case this transaction 	
occurs, we will closely monitor any effects it could have on KOF's business 	
and financial risk profiles. Specifically, we would evaluate the integration 	
process, pro forma business position, operating challenges given its 	
geographic location and market dynamics, as well as profitability measures, 	
and leverage.	
	
KOF's key financial metrics have remained solid, despite higher dividend 	
payments and the recently completed mergers. During the first quarter of 2012, 	
KOF substantially reduced its debt through internal cash flow generation and 	
cash in hand. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the company reported 	
total debt to EBITDA of 0.8x, EBITDA interest coverage of 12.5x, and funds 	
from operations (FFO) to total debt of 86.5%, adjusted for operating leases 	
and pensions, compared with 0.9x, 11.4x, and 78.0%, respectively, for the same 	
period in 2011. We expect KOF's financial performance to remain 	
stable--despite potential acquisitions and higher capital expenditures and 	
dividend payments--with an adjusted debt leverage ratio below 2.0x.	
	
KOF is the largest Coca-Cola bottler worldwide by volume (around 2.75 billion 	
unit cases for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012). It holds a leading market 	
presence in its Mexican franchised territories, which at the end of 2011, 	
represented 36% of consolidated revenues and 38% of EBITDA. KOF also has 	
operations in eight other countries in Latin America, accounting for the 	
remaining consolidated EBITDA and volume. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider KOF's liquidity as strong under our criteria. We anticipate that 	
sources of liquidity will exceed uses by a ratio of more than 1.5x during the 	
next 12-18 months. KOF's stable cash flow generation backs its strong 	
liquidity. For 2012, sources of liquidity include cash of MXN12.7 billion and 	
FFO of about MXN22.2 billion. Cash uses are likely to include MXN5.4 billion 	
in short-term debt, from which MXN3 billion were paid during the first quarter 	
of the year. Cash uses also include approximately MXN20.4 billion for working 	
capital requirements, capital expenditures, dividend payments, and the 	
disbursement related to Grupo Fomento Queretano's merger. We expect the 	
company to keep generating solid free operating cash flow through the next few 	
years, while maintaining similar levels of cash on hand.	
	
Instead of using committed credit lines, KOF has a policy of maintaining a 	
minimum excess cash cushion of $300 million in available funds, on top of the 	
$130 million it requires to operate. As of March 31, 2012, KOF's covenant 	
headroom was ample.	
	
Our liquidity analysis also incorporates qualitative factors, including our 	
view that the company has the capacity to withstand high-impact, 	
low-probability events; sound banking relationships with banks and access to 	
capital markets; and an overall prudent financial risk management.	
	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOF will keep generating 	
robust cash flow and preserve its strong key credit metrics and liquidity 	
during the next two years, even if any potential future acquisition takes 	
place. We could lower the ratings if KOF boosts its leverage so that its total 	
debt to EBITDA increases to more than 2.0x, its cash flow generation slows, or 	
its level of implicit support declines. An upgrade is possible is KOF 	
maintains its current business and financial risk profile in the next 12 	
months, even if another merger or acquisition materializes.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Criteria/Methodology To 	
Its Ratings On Coke and Coke's Bottlers, Nov. 5, 2010 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating 	
  Global scale                              A-/Stable/--	
  National scale                            mxAAA/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                           mxAAA/Stable              	
 Senior Unsecured                           A-

