FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread expanded by 3
basis points (bps) to 193 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
expanded by 2 bps to 617 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads widened by 2
bps each to 131 bps and 165 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread expanded by
3 bps to 235 bps. The 'BB' and 'CCC' spreads expanded by 1 bp each to 424 bps
and 1,009 bps, respectively, and the 'B' spread widened by 4 bps to 644 bps. 

By industry, financial institutions and utilities expanded by 2 bps each to 
272 bps and 202 bps, respectively. Banks and industrials widened by 3 bps each 
to 270 bps and 276 bps, respectively, and telecommunications expanded by 1 bp 
to 298 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower 
than both its one-year moving average of 212 bps and its five-year moving 
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both 
its one-year moving average of 677 bps and its five-year moving average of 752 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.