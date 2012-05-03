FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money market funds fell by $14.78 billion in latest week-ICI
#Funds News
May 3, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

Money market funds fell by $14.78 billion in latest week-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

”Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $14.78 billion to $2.567 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, May 2, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $3.51 billion, taxable non-government funds decreased by $12.39 billion, and tax-exempt funds increased by $1.12 billion.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $1.86 billion to $890.79 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $1.32 billion to $185.22 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $530 million to $518.02 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $10 million to $187.55 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $12.92 billion to $1.677 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $2.20 billion to $686.59 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $11.85 billion to $902.00 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.14 billion to $88.04 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are available on the ICI website.”

NOTE: ICI’s Web site is www.ici.org

