TEXT-S&P raises 1 Halcyon Structured Asset Management 2007-1 rating
October 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises 1 Halcyon Structured Asset Management 2007-1 rating

OVERVIEW
     -- We raised our rating on the class D notes from Halcyon Structured 
Asset Management Long Secured/Short Unsecured 2007-1 Ltd., a U.S. CLO 
transaction.
     -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, and C notes from the 
same transaction. 
     -- The upgrade reflects a marginal increase in the balance of the total 
collateral backing the rated notes, as well as improved credit quality of the 
underlying collateral since our January 2011 rating actions.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today raised its rating on the class D notes from Halcyon Structured Asset 
Management Long Secured/Short Unsecured 2007-1 Ltd., a U.S. collateralized 
loan obligation (CLO) managed by Halcyon Loan Investors L.P. In addition, we 
affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, and C notes (see list).

The upgrades reflect a marginal increase in the balance of the total 
collateral backing the rated notes, and improvement in the credit quality of 
the underlying assets since our January 2011 rating actions. 

The amount of 'CCC' rated collateral held in the transaction's asset portfolio 
declined since the time of our last rating action. According to the Sept. 1, 
2012, trustee report, the transaction held $36.48 million in 'CCC' rated 
collateral, down from $56.31 million noted in the December 2010 trustee 
report, which we used for our January 2011 rating actions.

Also, the collateral balance--designated by a combination of principal 
proceeds and total par value of the collateral pool--backing the rated 
liabilities has increased $2.34 million since December 2010. The increased 
collateral balance improved the credit support available to the rated notes, 
and potentially increases the available interest proceeds that the underlying 
collateral generates.

Over the same time period, the transaction's class A/B, C, and D 
overcollateralization ratio tests and weighted average spread have also 
improved.

Our review of this transaction included a cash flow analysis, based on the 
portfolio and transaction as reflected in the aforementioned trustee report, 
to estimate future performance. In line with our criteria, our cash flow 
scenarios applied forward-looking assumptions on the expected timing and 
pattern of defaults, and recoveries upon default, under various interest rate 
and macroeconomic scenarios. In addition, our analysis considered the 
transaction's ability to pay timely interest and/or ultimate principal to each 
of the rated tranches. The results of the cash flow analysis demonstrated, in 
our view, that all of the rated outstanding classes have adequate credit 
enhancement available at the rating levels associated with this rating action. 

Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.

RATING ACTION

Halcyon Structured Asset Management Long Secured/Short Unsecured 2007-1 Ltd.
                       Rating
Class              To           From
D                  BBB- (sf)    BB+ (sf)


RATINGS AFFIRMED

Halcyon Structured Asset Management Long Secured/Short Unsecured 2007-1 Ltd.

Class              Rating
A-1                AAA (sf)
A-2                AAA (sf)
B                  AA+ (sf)
C                  A+ (sf)

