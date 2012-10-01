FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Maine Bond Bank general resolution bonds to 'AA-'
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Maine Bond Bank general resolution bonds to 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the following bonds of
the Maine Municipal Bond Bank to 'AA-'from 'AAA':

--$1.4 billion outstanding General Resolution bonds

The rating has been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative 
Outlook. 

SECURITY

Bonds issued under the general resolution are general obligations of the bond 
bank, payable from loan repayments of participating local governments. The loans
are obligations of the participating local governments. A moral obligation (MO) 
pledge of the state of Maine to restore draws on the debt service reserve fund 
provides additional security and is the basis for the rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

RATING BASED ON STATE MORAL OBLIGATION:  The rating downgrade reflects the 
transition from using revolving fund criteria to focusing on the security 
provided by the state's moral obligation to replenish the debt service reserve 
fund. Under the moral obligation criteria, the rating is limited to two notches 
below that of the State General Obligations (GO), rated 'AA+' with a Negative 
Outlook by Fitch Ratings.

RATING LINKED TO STATE:  The rating is two notches below that of the State GO. 
The direct linkage reflects that the bond bank is an entity of the state, 
services a broad state purpose of providing lower cost financing for local 
governments through the state, and finances basic infrastructure. The provision 
to intercept state aid indicates the further commitment of the MO provider, the 
state of Maine, to the bond bank.

SOUND MO MECHANISM AND TIMING:  The moral obligation mechanism and timing meet 
Fitch's criteria with all requirements related to the moral obligation spelled 
out in the authorizing legislation for the Bond Bank. The timing of the 
mechanism is satisfactory and the processes of notification and appropriation 
request are specifically spelled out and mandatory for the various parties. 

CREDIT PROFILE

The rating downgrade reflects the application of Fitch's moral obligation 
criteria rather than the pool criteria that had been used to rate the bonds. The
change reflects the publication of a new quantitative approach to rating state 
revolving funds and leveraged municipal loan pools (criteria dated May 21, 
2012). The general resolution bonds do not satisfy the revised criteria to be 
analyzed as a pool; however, the presence of a sound moral obligation from the 
state of Maine provides significant credit strength. 

According to Fitch's criteria, 'Rating Guidelines for Moral Obligations', dated 
April 20, 2012, a rating may be linked to that of the moral obligation provider,
notching down from its rating rather than up from the primary security's rating,
in certain limited circumstances. The general resolution bonds display 
characteristics that permit such linking to the MO provider. The bond bank is an
independent political subdivision of the state whose board includes the State 
Treasurer, the Superintendent of Maine Bureau of Financial Institutions, and 
three gubernatorial appointees. It serves a broad state purpose of providing 
lower cost financing to local governments in the state. The projects financed 
are for basic infrastructure of the participating local governments, more than 
half of which are school districts. There is provision to intercept state aid, 
indicating the further commitment of the MO provider, the state of Maine, to the
program.

The MO mechanism, which is spelled out in the authorizing legislation for the 
bond bank and is triggered by a draw upon the debt service reserve fund, 
requires the chairman of the bond bank to certify to the governor by Dec. 1 of 
each year whether additional funds are necessary to restore the reserve to its 
required level. Such funds will then be appropriated and paid by the state to 
the bond bank during that fiscal year. The debt service reserve is fully cash 
funded, the timing of the mechanism is satisfactory and the processes of 
notification and appropriation request are specifically spelled out and 
mandatory for the various parties. While the make-up provision does not 
constitute a legally enforceable obligation or create a debt on behalf of the 
state, bond counsel has opined that there is no constitutional bar to future 
Legislatures to appropriate such funds. 

State support of the bond bank includes a provision to intercept state aid to 
participating governmental units in the event of a payment default to the bond 
bank. If any governmental unit fails to make a scheduled payment of principal or
interest to the bond bank, the Chair must notify the State Treasurer who is 
required to intercept any funds due to that governmental unit for the remainder 
of the fiscal year. Neither the intercept nor the moral obligation has ever been
utilized, because no borrower has defaulted on a loan repayment since the bond 
bank began operations in 1973. 


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
