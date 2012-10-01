TEXT-Fitch: government announcements are neutral for Spanish rating

Oct 1 - The recent news from Spain - the budget for 2013, further structural reforms, and the recapitalisation needs of the banking system - do not change the key assumptions underlying our rating for Spain of 'BBB'/Negative Outlook. Spain's 2013 budget fleshed out consolidation commitments made in July; 58% of the adjustment consists of expenditure cuts, including a further year's public sector wage freeze. Revenue measures include broadening the tax base through a reduction in tax deductions and the impact of this year's VAT hike. The government restated its deficit target for next year at 4.5% of GDP. We think this target is likely to be missed (we forecast 5%); growth is likely to undershoot the government's expectations (we forecast negative 1.5% for next year, against the government's negative 0.5%) and unemployment is likely to overshoot slightly. While the rating incorporates this slower deficit reduction, significant additional slippage would be ratings negative. The regions still need to take effective measures to meet their 1.5% deficit target for 2012, despite the first-half deficit numbers suggesting they are on track. The first quarter's numbers include exceptional tax revenues from the 2010 tax settlement. Extremadura, Murcia and Navarre have already exceeded their 1.5% target. At the weekend, the government also announced that the 2012 deficit would be increased by around 1pp due to the above-the-line treatment of bank support this year (mainly for Bankia). This does not represent a structural deterioration in the deficit and the recapitalisation was anticipated. However, it does not flatter the figures and moves up our headline 2012 deficit forecast to 8%. A raft of new laws will be presented by March 2013 with further product and labour market liberalisation. While short on detail, the overall direction of this renewed reform drive is encouraging and is in line with the European Commission's recommendations. This is in line with our expectations. Significant watering down of the reform agenda would be ratings negative as it would cast greater doubt over Spain's long-term growth potential. The announced creation of an independent fiscal council - another item on the Commission's wish list - may help to restore fiscal credibility over the medium term. In the near term, however, the key to regaining this credibility lies in successful deficit reduction, which is also a key driver of our rating. Finally, the estimate Friday by consultancy Oliver Wyman that Spanish banks will need EUR59.3bn (pre-tax) in capital is close to our own estimate made in June, which was a factor behind the downgrade of the sovereign to its current rating level. Significant developments and announcements still to come mostly fall into two categories: the potential burden-sharing of bank support with the ESM, and the possibility of an ESM/ECB precautionary bond-buying programme. The nature and scope of the transfer of bank support to the ESM is yet to be decided. We have not explicitly factored in the public debt relief that would arise from a transfer of Spanish bank stakes to the ESM, which is a potential positive for Spain's credit profile. Financing conditions must also feed into our analysis given the risk of self-fulfilling dynamics taking hold. The ECB's recent announcement of its OMT programme reduces the tail risk of a sovereign liquidity crisis for Spain and is supportive of the rating .We view a precautionary programme for Spain as likely. Last week's measures were probably designed with a view to satisfying the conditionality of a programme before it is requested, although it is uncertain whether this has been achieved. Any programme would need to be approved by all creditor governments and would probably require the involvement of the IMF. Our rating assumes that, should it be needed, support will be requested in a timely manner to avoid unnecessary strains on sovereign liquidity. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Spain Public Debt Dynamics - An Update