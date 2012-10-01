TEXT-Fitch affirms Jupiter Japan Select SICAV's fund quality rating

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jupiter Japan Select SICAV's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Jupiter Japan Select SICAV is a Japanese equity fund with USD67m of assets as of end-August 2012. The active, long-term investment approach is based on the bottom-up selection of around 40-60 stocks, without regard to index weighting with a mid-cap bias. The proprietary fundamental equity research focuses on quality companies, management, franchise and cashflow generation. The highly accountable lead portfolio manager, Simon Somerville, benefits from significant leeway in portfolio construction, in line with Jupiter's investment culture. Independent functions and committees provide effective risk and performance oversight. Launched in July 2009, Jupiter Japan Select SICAV has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Japan" over three years by 1.7%. The fund however underperformed both category and index over one year. The portfolio manager continues to switch exposure into international stocks from domestic shares. The solid seven-year track-record of the GBP470m Japan Income fund (Best Lipper Leader for Consistent Return of five over three and five years) provides a useful benchmark. Japan Income is also managed by Mr Somerville with the same investment process as Japan Select. Jupiter is a listed, UK, equity and retail focused asset manager. Jupiter's assets under management were GBP23.4bn as at June 2012. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and