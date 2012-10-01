FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Jupiter Japan Select SICAV's fund quality rating
October 1, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Jupiter Japan Select SICAV's fund quality rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jupiter Japan Select SICAV's 'Strong'
Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Japan Select SICAV is a Japanese equity fund with USD67m of assets as of
end-August 2012. 

The active, long-term investment approach is based on the bottom-up selection of
around 40-60 stocks, without regard to index weighting with a mid-cap bias. The 
proprietary fundamental equity research focuses on quality companies, 
management, franchise and cashflow generation. The highly accountable lead 
portfolio manager, Simon Somerville, benefits from significant leeway in 
portfolio construction, in line with Jupiter's investment culture. Independent 
functions and committees provide effective risk and performance oversight.  

Launched in July 2009, Jupiter Japan Select SICAV has outperformed the Lipper 
category "Equity Japan" over three years by 1.7%. The fund however 
underperformed both category and index over one year. The portfolio manager 
continues to switch exposure into international stocks from domestic shares. The
solid seven-year track-record of the GBP470m Japan Income fund (Best Lipper 
Leader for Consistent Return of five over three and five years) provides a 
useful benchmark. Japan Income is also managed by Mr Somerville with the same 
investment process as Japan Select.

Jupiter is a listed, UK, equity and retail focused asset manager. Jupiter's 
assets under management were GBP23.4bn as at June 2012. 

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund 
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters 
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking 
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of 
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on 
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk 
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, 
are available at www.fitchratings.com.

