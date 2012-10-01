FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch confirms Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos replacement of performance security
October 1, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch confirms Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos replacement of performance security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has been informed by Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos
(TPE) that a new performance security for the project's Phase I construction
period was issued by Banco Internacional de Peru (Interbank), rated
'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook by Fitch.

Fitch notes that the performance bond issued by Interbank includes the expected
provisions and terms aimed at limiting the project's exposure to completion
risk, and is consistent with the construction performance security as stipulated
in the original transaction documents.

It is also in Fitch's opinion that the stand-by letter of credit(SBLC)provided
by Interbank is an adequate mitigant to cover liquidated damages in the event of
delays and/or cost overruns during construction of Phase I, and is commensurate
with the project's debt rating category.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
