TEXT-S&P: number of global corporate ratings has increased
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: number of global corporate ratings has increased

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 3 - Global corporate speculative-grade ratings as a share of the total
entities Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates increased to 44.7% as of March
31, 2012, from 43.5% a year earlier, said an article published today by Standard
& Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Ratings Distribution In Emerging
And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe, As Of First-Quarter 2012."	
	
Standard & Poor's rated 2,738 entities speculative grade and 3,391 entities 	
investment grade as of March 31, which increased the total count of rated 	
entities by 3.6% to 6,129 from 5,918 a year ago. Entities based outside the 	
U.S. account for 51.4% of the global ratings population. 	
	
"Globally, the majority of issuers is nonfinancial entities," said Diane 	
Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The share of 	
entities rated 'CCC' and lower increased slightly to 2.5% year over year from 	
2.3%. The median rating of all rated entities has been 'BBB-' since the second 	
quarter of 2010. 	
	
During first-quarter 2012, Standard & Poor's assigned 176 new ratings 	
globally, most of which were within the emerging markets, and it withdrew 97 	
ratings, a plurality of which were from the U.S. During the quarter, 24 	
companies defaulted, and the global trailing-12-month speculative-grade 	
default rate was 2.41% as of March 31. 	
	
"Downgrades outnumbered upgrades globally by a ratio of 1.6 to 1," said Ms. 	
Vazza. "And downgrades surpassed upgrades in each region, except the U.S., 	
where upgrades outnumbered downgrades by 1.4 to 1."	
	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

