TEXT-Fitch revises JPMorgan 2006-FL2 outlooks to stable

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., Series 2006-FL2 and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive. The affirmations reflect Fitch's base case loss expectation of 12.5% for the pooled classes. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. The revised Rating Outlooks reflect the increase in credit enhancement due to payoff/disposition of four loans since Fitch's last review offset by increasing loan concentration and refinance risk. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Under Fitch's methodology, 100% of the pool is expected to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the average cash flow decline is 9.1% from generally year-end 2011 or 2011 annualized cash flows. In its review, Fitch analyzed servicer reported operating statements and rent rolls, updated property valuations, and recent lease and sales comparisons. Given that the loan positions within the pooled portion of the commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) are the lower leveraged A-notes, Fitch estimates the average recoveries on the pooled loans will be approximately 87.5% in the base case. The transaction is collateralized by four loans, three of which are secured by office properties (87.7%) and one by a hotel (12.3%). The transaction faces near-term maturity risk: two loans (62.4%) have been modified and the final maturity dates have been extended to 2013; the other two loans (37.5%) had passed their final maturity dates and are now in forbearance that terminates in 2013. All three office loans were modeled to incur a loss in the base case. Currently there are no specially serviced loans. The largest loss contributor, Marina Village (32.6%), is collateralized by 31 office buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet (sf) on 73 acres, and located in a 205-acre master-planned development located in Alameda, CA, within the San Francisco Bay Area. The property consists of low-rise and mid-rise office buildings (collateral), a shopping center, a hotel, 178-unit residential town-home community, and open space along the waterfront (with a 990-berth marina). The loan was modified in June 2011 to include new final maturities in 2013 and new terms which generally include a minor principal curtailment, cash flow sweep, and establishment of reserves. As of December 2011, the occupancy at the property was 62.3%, compared to 68.1% at year-end 2010 and 79.6% at issuance. Average rental rate at the property was approximately $16.54 per square foot (psf), compared to $24.22 psf at issuance. Fitch modeled significant losses in the base case reflecting a decline in value since issuance and continued rollover risk over the next several years. The second largest loss contributor, 111 Marcus Avenue (25.3%), is secured by a condominium interest in an office complex consisting of five office buildings in New Hyde Park, NY. The collateral includes 920,059 sf (Condo Unit 1). The loan transferred to the servicer in Sep. 2011 after it had passed the final maturity date. A Forbearance Agreement was entered in Nov. 2011 which requires the borrower to fund various reserve accounts. The loan was returned to the master servicer in February 2012. As of the August 2011 rent roll, the property was 82% occupied. The third largest loss contributor, The RREEF Silicon Valley Office Portfolio (29.8%), is currently collateralized by 16 office properties, totaling 3.8 million sf, located in Silicon Valley in Northern California. The collateral pool has reduced significantly from 5.1 million SF since issuance due to property releases. The proceeds from the property release were applied to pay down the principal balance. The loan was modified in June 2011 to include new final maturity in 2013. Currently, approximately 39% of the square footage is located in San Jose/Milpitas; 29% in Santa Clara; 21% in Sunnyvale; and 13% in Mountain View. Fitch modeled minimal losses for this loan in the base case. The transaction follows a pro rata pay structure which may revert to sequential pay under two conditions: a) specially serviced assets in the deal account for more than 20% of the outstanding deal balance, or b) 80% of the original pool balance has been paid down. In addition, any principal distribution received from a loan in special servicing will be applied sequentially. Also, the transaction is structured so principal disbursements and interest from the underlying mortgages are combined into one account which then is used for principal and interest distributions to the bonds. The pro rata nature of the transaction combined with the commingling of principal and interest remittances have resulted in interest shortfalls, stemming from servicing fees, to result in a principal loss to the junior-most class L. The principal loss may be recoverable in future periods, similarly to an interest shortfall, if excess interest becomes available. This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011). It applies stresses to property cash flows and uses debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$170.9 million class A-2 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$19.6 million class B at 'AA+'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$167 million class C at 'AA'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$11.6 million class D at 'AA-'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$13.1 million class E at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$13.1 million class F at 'BBB'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$11.6 million class G at BBB-; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$14.5 million class H at 'B; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$14.6 million class J at 'CCC', RE to 35% from 100%; --$13.1 million class K at 'CCC', RE to 0% from 95%'. --$17.3 million class L at 'D/RE0%'. Classes A-1, LV-1, LV-2, and X-1 have paid in full. Class X-2 was previously withdrawn.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and