#Credit RSS
May 3, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long- and short-term 	
sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.	
     -- We have revised our view of Spain's electricity and gas grid operators 	
REE and Enagas' business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent" in light 	
of deteriorating country and economic risk.	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Red 	
Electrica Corporacion S.A., its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana
S.A.U., and 	
Enagas S.A. to 'A-/A-2' from 'A+/A-1' and removing them from CreditWatch 	
negative, where we placed them on April 4, 2012.	
     -- The negative outlooks reflect that on Spain. Under our criteria, the 	
long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on its electricity and gas 	
transmission operators, based on our view that they have "high" exposure to 	
domestic country risk and are government-related entities.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish power grid operators Red 	
Electrica Corporacion S.A. and its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. 	
(together known as REE), and Enagas S.A., to 'A-/A-2' from 'A+/A-1'. At the 	
same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, 	
where we placed them on April 4, 2012. The outlooks are negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow our revision of REE and Enagas' business risk 	
profiles to "strong" from "excellent," after the completion of our review of 	
the supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework for energy 	
infrastructures in light of the Kingdom of Spain's (Spain, BBB+/Negative/A-2) 	
deteriorating creditworthiness (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On 	
Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on April 26, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
Our 'A-' long-term ratings on Enagas and REE are one notch higher than the 	
long-term sovereign credit rating on Spain. Under our criteria, this is the 	
maximum possible differential between the ratings on a nonsovereign issuer and 	
its related sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (EMU, or the 	
eurozone). This is owing to our assessment of Spain's energy grid operators as 	
having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's 	
"high" sensitivity to country risk, and their almost full concentration of 	
revenues in Spain. Enagas and REE operate regulated energy infrastructure 	
assets in Spain, where almost all their earnings originate.	
	
We believe the deteriorating sovereign and economic conditions could add 	
further strain to an already ailing Spanish energy system. Furthermore, we 	
believe it increases key regulatory risks in a jurisdiction in which energy 	
regulatory determinations are not independent of the government. This has, in 	
our view, impaired the supportiveness and predictability of the Spanish 	
regulatory framework for energy infrastructure, which has been historically 	
high under previous benign economic conditions.	
	
In April the government took actions, including deferring or changing the 	
remuneration of some of REE's and Enagas' regulated assets, to address the 	
national power and gas systems' economic imbalances, translating into a 	
growing imbalance between regulated electricity costs and revenues and a 	
nascent one for gas costs and revenues (See "How The Spanish Electricity 	
Tariff Deficit And Political Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish 	
Utilities," published on Jan. 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal). We believe these changes will have only a marginal impact on the grid 	
operators' earnings. But we also believe that the economic and political need 	
to balance the energy structure, coupled with a worsening financial system, 	
could prompt further adverse change in the remuneration of the grids 	
operators' assets that would further erode their profitability. 	
	
We believe additional tax pressure and tougher and more expensive access to 	
funding could harm REE and Enagas' profitability and cash flows, as it will 	
for all Spanish corporates. For instance, the government's recent cancellation 	
of the accelerated tax depreciation scheme of investments until 2015 	
eliminates significant cash tax savings for taxpayers such as Enagas and REE. 	
We believe the government's need to rapidly consolidate its fiscal balances 	
exacerbates tax risk, making cash-generating domestic utilities such as REE 	
and Enagas prone to new levies.	
 	
That said, a number of factors continue to support rating Spain's energy grid 	
operators above the sovereign, such as their regulated asset-based revenues 	
that are currently immune to volume and price risks and partially hedged 	
against inflation, and sovereign bond yield increases. In addition, the 	
government's recent freeze on new infrastructures until a new infrastructure 	
plan is approved, the suspension of certain incentives for new renewable 	
capacity in Spain, and weaker-than-anticipated macroeconomic prospects will 	
probably reduce investment needs, in our view. This will likely support the 	
grids operators' free cash flow generation and credit metrics, barring any new 	
levy. Moreover, Spain's shareholdings in REE and Enagas and their strategic 	
importance for national energy policy could deter actions that would undermine 	
their value. 	
	
The ratings on the two energy grid operators reflect their stand-alone credit 	
profiles (SACPs), which we have revised to 'a-' from 'a+' in light of their 	
strong business risk profiles. We continue to consider Enagas and REE to be 	
government-related entities (GREs). In accordance with our criteria for rating 	
GREs, we base our view of the "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient 	
extraordinary government support for Enagas, if needed, on our assessment of 	
its "important" role for Spain and "limited" link with the government. Our 	
assessment of the likelihood of government support for REE as "moderately 	
high" stems from our view of the group's "very important" role for Spain and 	
"limited" link with the Spanish government.	
	
Liquidity	
Our liquidity assessments for the entities affected by today's rating actions 	
remain commensurate with what we have published in our most recent research 	
update for each entity. (See "Related Research And Criteria" section below.)	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on the two Spanish grid operators mirrors that on Spain. 	
Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on 	
Enagas and REE, based on our view that they have "high" exposure to domestic 	
country risk.	
	
A downgrade of Spain would automatically trigger similar downgrades of Enagas 	
and REE. We might also lower our rating on the two entities if they faced 	
unexpected and far-reaching regulatory changes that, in our view, undermined 	
their business or financial risk profiles. 	
	
Ratings upside is very limited at this stage, and, all else being equal, would 	
depend on an upgrade of Spain.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Corporate And Government Ratings That Exceed The Sovereign Rating, 	
April 4, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint 	
Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, 	
Oct. 28, 2004	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action	
	
                                        To                 From	
Enagas S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Negative/A-2    A+/Watch Neg/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 A+/Watch Neg	
	
Downgraded	
	
Enagas S.A.	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-1	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action	
	
Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.	
Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U.                                      	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Negative/A-2    A+/Watch Neg/A-1	
	
Red Electrica Financiaciones, SAU	
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                 A+/Watch Neg	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-2                A-1	
Red Electrica de Espana Finance B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                 A+/Watch Neg	
*Guaranteed by Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and Red Electrica de Espana 	
S.A.U.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

