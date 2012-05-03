TEXT-S&P cuts Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. -- We have revised our view of Spain's electricity and gas grid operators REE and Enagas' business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent" in light of deteriorating country and economic risk. -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Red Electrica Corporacion S.A., its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U., and Enagas S.A. to 'A-/A-2' from 'A+/A-1' and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on April 4, 2012. -- The negative outlooks reflect that on Spain. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on its electricity and gas transmission operators, based on our view that they have "high" exposure to domestic country risk and are government-related entities. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish power grid operators Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. (together known as REE), and Enagas S.A., to 'A-/A-2' from 'A+/A-1'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on April 4, 2012. The outlooks are negative. Rationale The rating actions follow our revision of REE and Enagas' business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent," after the completion of our review of the supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework for energy infrastructures in light of the Kingdom of Spain's (Spain, BBB+/Negative/A-2) deteriorating creditworthiness (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our 'A-' long-term ratings on Enagas and REE are one notch higher than the long-term sovereign credit rating on Spain. Under our criteria, this is the maximum possible differential between the ratings on a nonsovereign issuer and its related sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (EMU, or the eurozone). This is owing to our assessment of Spain's energy grid operators as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk, and their almost full concentration of revenues in Spain. Enagas and REE operate regulated energy infrastructure assets in Spain, where almost all their earnings originate. We believe the deteriorating sovereign and economic conditions could add further strain to an already ailing Spanish energy system. Furthermore, we believe it increases key regulatory risks in a jurisdiction in which energy regulatory determinations are not independent of the government. This has, in our view, impaired the supportiveness and predictability of the Spanish regulatory framework for energy infrastructure, which has been historically high under previous benign economic conditions. In April the government took actions, including deferring or changing the remuneration of some of REE's and Enagas' regulated assets, to address the national power and gas systems' economic imbalances, translating into a growing imbalance between regulated electricity costs and revenues and a nascent one for gas costs and revenues (See "How The Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit And Political Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish Utilities," published on Jan. 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We believe these changes will have only a marginal impact on the grid operators' earnings. But we also believe that the economic and political need to balance the energy structure, coupled with a worsening financial system, could prompt further adverse change in the remuneration of the grids operators' assets that would further erode their profitability. We believe additional tax pressure and tougher and more expensive access to funding could harm REE and Enagas' profitability and cash flows, as it will for all Spanish corporates. For instance, the government's recent cancellation of the accelerated tax depreciation scheme of investments until 2015 eliminates significant cash tax savings for taxpayers such as Enagas and REE. We believe the government's need to rapidly consolidate its fiscal balances exacerbates tax risk, making cash-generating domestic utilities such as REE and Enagas prone to new levies. That said, a number of factors continue to support rating Spain's energy grid operators above the sovereign, such as their regulated asset-based revenues that are currently immune to volume and price risks and partially hedged against inflation, and sovereign bond yield increases. In addition, the government's recent freeze on new infrastructures until a new infrastructure plan is approved, the suspension of certain incentives for new renewable capacity in Spain, and weaker-than-anticipated macroeconomic prospects will probably reduce investment needs, in our view. This will likely support the grids operators' free cash flow generation and credit metrics, barring any new levy. Moreover, Spain's shareholdings in REE and Enagas and their strategic importance for national energy policy could deter actions that would undermine their value. The ratings on the two energy grid operators reflect their stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs), which we have revised to 'a-' from 'a+' in light of their strong business risk profiles. We continue to consider Enagas and REE to be government-related entities (GREs). In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we base our view of the "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for Enagas, if needed, on our assessment of its "important" role for Spain and "limited" link with the government. Our assessment of the likelihood of government support for REE as "moderately high" stems from our view of the group's "very important" role for Spain and "limited" link with the Spanish government. Liquidity Our liquidity assessments for the entities affected by today's rating actions remain commensurate with what we have published in our most recent research update for each entity. (See "Related Research And Criteria" section below.) Outlook The negative outlook on the two Spanish grid operators mirrors that on Spain. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on Enagas and REE, based on our view that they have "high" exposure to domestic country risk. A downgrade of Spain would automatically trigger similar downgrades of Enagas and REE. We might also lower our rating on the two entities if they faced unexpected and far-reaching regulatory changes that, in our view, undermined their business or financial risk profiles. Ratings upside is very limited at this stage, and, all else being equal, would depend on an upgrade of Spain. Downgraded Enagas S.A. Commercial Paper A-2 A-1 Downgraded; CreditWatch Action Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A+/Watch Neg/A-1 Red Electrica Financiaciones, SAU Senior Unsecured* A- A+/Watch Neg Commercial Paper* A-2 A-1 Red Electrica de Espana Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured* A- A+/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U.