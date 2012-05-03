TEXT-S&P raises RGIS Holdings LLC rating to 'B+'

Overview -- U.S.-based RGIS Holdings LLC is recapitalizing to reduce debt and address near-term maturities. -- We are raising ratings on RGIS, reflecting our view that the recapitalization results in an improvement to credit metrics and that this improvement will be sustained despite moderate acquisition and investment activity. -- Our outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for RGIS to sustain credit measures following the proposed transactions. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its corporate credit rating on Auburn Hills, Mich.-based RGIS Holdings LLC (RGIS) to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. The company plans to reduce 2014 term loan debt maturities to $126 million from $441 million by way of an extension of $315 million to mature in 2016. With a new $215 million incremental term loan due 2017, along with approximately $85 million of cash, the company plans to retire $300 million of 10.75% senior subordinated notes. The company also plans to refinance its $75 million revolver due 2013 with a $60 million revolver due 2017. RGIS Services LLC is the issuer of the debt. We are raising our issue ratings to 'B+' on the $126 million nonextended term loan, and we are assigning 'B+' issue ratings to the new $60 million revolver, the $315 million extended term loan, and the new $215 million incremental term loan. We are revising our recovery rating on the nonextended term loan to '4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default, from '3'. Our recovery rating on each of the company's three new credit facilities is '4'. Rationale The upgrade to 'B+' from 'B' reflects RGIS' improved credit protection measures on a pro forma basis resulting from the partial repayment of debt. The overall recapitalization also addresses near-term maturities. The upgrade reflects our belief that the company will sustain improved credit metrics while pursuing acquisition and investment activity. Our forecast for fiscal 2012 (year-ending Dec. 31), based on the assumed closing of the proposed amendments and extensions as well as on modest growth expectations, includes the following outcomes: -- Leverage (the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA) remains high, in the 5x area, but is an improvement from approximately 5.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- Following the refinancing of expensive senior subordinated notes, RGIS will benefit from reduced interest expense, which, on a pro forma basis, will improve EBITDA coverage of interest expense to the mid-4x area from 3.1x as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- Further, the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will improve to the mid-teens percentage area from 11% as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- We believe that RGIS will sustain this improvement in credit measures and that the company's business and financial profiles will support a 'B+' corporate credit rating. The corporate credit rating on RGIS further reflects our assessment that the company continues to have a "weak" business profile and, with the proposed recapitalization, improves its financial profile to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged." Over the next 12 months, we believe that the company will maintain credit protection measures in line with our indicative ratios for the "aggressive" descriptor, including the ratio of FFO to total debt between 12% and 20% and a leverage ratio between 4x and 5x. The following assumptions inform the above forecast: -- Leverage has improved meaningfully since 2008 via moderate earnings growth and debt paydown. We believe RGIS will continue to make some modest progress in improving credit measures, probably through further debt paydown (we believe EBITDA growth will be modest given continued economic weakness), but we do not expect the company to substantively pay down more of its debt given the presence of a financial sponsor. -- We continue to view the financial policy as very aggressive. -- We expect the company to continue to make small bolt-on acquisitions (not to exceed, by our estimate, $15 million) annually, mostly outside the U.S., funded largely with cash flow. -- We project a low-single-digit percentage revenue growth rate in 2012, with much of the growth occurring internationally, as amelioration of the larger retail environment domestically is still sluggish. -- Due to a growing international presence and a domestic shift in customer mix, combined with increased investment in sales and marketing, we project a slight dip in EBITDA margins. Our "weak" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the company continues to have a narrow business focus in inventory servicing and data collection and that it remains vulnerable to the performance of retailers, especially in the U.S., where the company generates two-thirds of its revenues. Limited inventory expansion among its retail customers restricts the company's sales and profit prospects; however, overall store closures appear to have bottomed out in the U.S., and market demand for inventory audit services appears to have somewhat improved, perhaps implying that inventory levels at U.S. retailers may have modest room for improvement. Still, we believe the company has exhausted most of its operational gains and margin expansion opportunities in the U.S. Further, we view pricing flexibility as minimal, especially in the face of rising commodity costs, such as fuel. RGIS benefits from limited competition in the retail audit inventory space and, consequently, has significant market share in its niche; its next-largest competitor is WIS International. (Both companies are privately held and do not publicly disclose their financials). Domestically, according to RGIS, about half of the inventory business is outsourced and RGIS holds over two-thirds of the share of this business. Size and scale are key competitive advantages in this industry, and RGIS' geographic footprint enables it to secure large contracts, assemble the necessary labor resources, and deliver quality customer service. Customer retention is strong, as the company's top ten customers have remained loyal for several years, and market share has changed minimally. While the U.S. is a mature market with low-single-digit growth prospects, the more fragmented international space--which could benefit from a sophisticated inventory service provider--may have mid-single-digit revenue growth prospects. The vast majority of international inventory servicing is currently performed in-house, pointing to an opportunity for growth, as the company offers lower cost and more efficient inventory servicing with greater transparency. In the fourth quarter of 2011, the company made two small acquisitions in Japan and China, and in the next 12 to 24 months the company is likely to explore other international expansion opportunities. Liquidity We view RGIS' liquidity as "adequate" (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published on Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect), and we expect the company's sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months. Liquidity sources include meaningful excess cash, borrowings on its proposed $60 million revolving credit facility due in April 2017, and FFO. Uses include seasonal working capital needs, a small amount of capital spending, term loan amortizations, and a cash flow sweep payment. In the U.S., the company generates most of its revenues in the first quarter and free cash flow in the last three quarters. Nonetheless, RGIS has been cash-flow-neutral in the first quarter of the past two years. Relevant aspects of RGIS' liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years; -- We expect that sources would exceed uses even with a 30% drop in EBITDA; -- Capital expenditures during the 12 months ended Dec. 2011 approached $10 million, and we expect 2012 capital expenditures of up to $15 million as the company invests in enhancing its field equipment and technological capabilities. Still, we believe the company will have good free cash flow generation even with additional spending on sales and marketing infrastructure. -- The term loan is subject to incurrence-based financial covenants; -- The revolver is subject to a maximum net total leverage ratio of 6.5x. The revolver is typically undrawn; -- No meaningful near-term maturities exist until April 2014, when the existing term loan matures. We expect this approximately $126 million balance to be paid down with a combination of cash flow generation and a draw on the revolver, or to be refinanced; and -- We view that the company as maintaining a satisfactory standing in credit markets. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on RGIS Holdings to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation for RGIS to sustain improved credit measures following the proposed transactions. We forecast modest sales growth, given our expectation of limited inventory expansion among retailers and our view that RGIS has likely exhausted operational gains and margin expansion opportunities. We also expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity. We would consider raising the ratings if the company could reduce leverage to the mid-4x area and maintain interest coverage above 4x, and if we believe those metrics are sustainable. This could occur in 12 to 18 months, with approximately 10% EBITDA growth and about $60 million of debt reduction, provided that the financial sponsor does not influence policy toward shareholder-friendly measures that result in a deterioration of credit metrics, such as aggressive acquisitions or dividend payouts. We could consider a lower rating if leverage increases above the 6x area (which would equate to a 15% decline of EBITDA with debt levels unchanged, or a $160 million increase to debt at current EBITDA levels). This could occur if profitability suffers from weak operating performance of key retail customers, if the company lost several major customers, or if financial policy were to become more aggressive. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Upgraded To From RGIS Holdings LLC RGIS LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Rating raised; Recovery rating revised RGIS Holdings LLC Senior Secured B+ B Recovery Rating 4 3 New Ratings RGIS Services LLC Senior Secured $315 mil. extended term loan B due 2016 B+ Recovery Rating 4 $60 mil. revolver due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 4 $215 mil. term loan C due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 4