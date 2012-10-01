FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Itau Asset Management 'M1(bra)' rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the 'M1(bra)' National Asset
Manager Rating of Itau Asset Management (IAM). The 'M1(bra)' rating is assigned
to asset manager operations that show the lowest vulnerability to operating and
investment management failures.

IAM's National Asset Manager Rating factors in its continued market leadership
in several investor segments, large distribution channels, a broad and
diversified client base, fund strategies and revenue stream, and the quality of
senior management. In addition, it also considers the well-established
investment process, well-defined and segregated activities and processes, rigid
controls and compliance policies, and its strong investments in technology and
controls. The rating also benefits from the solid franchise of the parent, Itau
Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH; rated with a Local Currency Issuer Default Rating of
'A-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), the largest privately-owned financial
conglomerate in Brazil and Latin America.

The perimeter of the rating assessment considers IAM's domestic activities only
and does not include offshore and private banking businesses, as well as Intrag
DTVM, which offers fiduciary administration and custody services to
institutional clients and performs the management of receivables-backed
investment funds (FIDCs). It also does not consider the investment management
activities of third-party fund of funds, local operations in other countries and
Kinea Investimentos Ltda., which is a dedicated company for alternative
investments management. All those operations have their own processes and
policies segregated from IAM.

IAM has maintained its position as the largest privately-owned asset manager in
Brazil, and market leadership or relevance in several segments such as
institutional, corporate, private banking and prime retail. Recent changes in
its assets under management (AUM) profile have been aligned with investors'
higher demand for Fixed Income funds, which has increased from 26% to 40% of
total AUM during 2010 and first half 2012 (1H'12) due to a lower local interest
rate environment. Also, AUM growth has been marginally lower than that of the
industry between 2011 and 1H'12, and competitive pressures from funding products
have decreased during this period. Fitch considers that competition with these
products may pose challenges in case of the return of loan growth, as observed
in the previous cycle.

There were no relevant changes in the asset manager's structure in the last
year, although the CEO, Demosthenes Madureira Pinho, was replaced by Gustavo
Murgel at the beginning of 2012 without changes in IAM's guidelines. On the
other hand, IAM has been strategically oriented toward achieving a global
position, especially in the Latin America market, based on its well-established
local presence. Strong investments have been made in institutional distribution
platforms in the major financial centers worldwide, along with strategic
alliances with global institutions, product offering and robust systems, and
controls and practices according to global standards. The successful deployment
of these initiatives has been the focus and main challenge for IAM.

Risk management continues to be performed through a robust and independent
control organizational structure with appropriate committee-based governance and
oversight. Funds have not experienced market risk limit breaches, and deviations
in concentration limits have been low and promptly addressed. The implementation
of the pre-trade check and order management modules of a well-respected global
system was concluded at the end of last year for the great majority of mandates.
Although the project implementation has not been totally accomplished, those two
new capabilities contribute to operational risk reduction and offer enhancements
in automation and efficiency of controls.

The portfolio management process has also experienced some improvements,
although there has been no call for changes in investment structure. It has also
benefited from the implementation of those two same modules of the global system
and an additional one for portfolio modeling and analysis. The investment
process remains well-defined based on formalized committee decisions and a large
and very experienced investment team. Portfolio managers have been alternatively
organized by fund objective (Beta, Alpha and High Alpha) with integrated equity
research analysts.

Since the implementation in 2009, this organizational structure has provided a
very good focus for management style as well as allowed for the alignment of
important capabilities, including professionals and resources. It is also
supported by well-qualified teams for macro and quantitative research and
centralized trading execution. Fitch considers IAM's portfolio management
structure to be one of the best-in-class among the large asset managers in
Brazilian industry and well-suited to face the aggressive competitive arena.

Administration and Custody are performed by the group's business units as it is
at other large bank-related asset managers. The processes are compliant with
regulations and best practices and are supported by secure and strong technology
platforms and a large corporate structure.

Founded in 1965, IAM is the second-largest asset manager in Brazil with around
14.8% of market share and AUM of BRL299.5 billion as of June 2012. The AUM
annual compounded average growth rate was 15.8% between 2009 and 1H'12, after
the consolidation of Unibanco's operations, compared with 17.1% of the industry
in the same period. IAM is a business unit of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., the
largest privately-owned financial conglomerate in Brazil and Latin America.

IAM's 'M1(bra)' rating is based on the following category scores, which
represent a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:

--Company & Staffing: 1.25
--Risk Management and Controls: 1.25 (from 1.50)
--Portfolio Management: 1.25 (from 1.50)
--Investment Administration: 1.50
--Technology: 1.50

The rating may be sensitive to significant adverse changes to any of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional
information on Fitch asset managers' guidelines, please refer to the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's websites, at
'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'.

Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of,
the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the
ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers' (Aug. 13, 2010);
--'National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria' (July 02, 2010).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
