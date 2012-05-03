FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may cut Cosan S/A Industria e Comercio
May 3, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may cut Cosan S/A Industria e Comercio

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 3 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of Cosan S/A Industria e
Comercio (Cosan) and its subsidiaries Cosan Overseas Limited (Cosan
Overseas) and Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades Ltda (CLE) on Rating Watch 	
Negative. 	
	
These rating actions follow the announcement by Cosan that it has signed a 	
Memorandum of Understanding with BG Group for the acquisition of shares in 	
Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo (Comgas) for BRL3.4 billion. This transaction will	
give Cosan shares equivalent to 60.1% of the company's total capital. The 	
transaction is still dependent upon the approval from the Sanitation and Energy 	
Regulatory Agency of the state of Sao Paulo (ARSESP). 	
	
As per Fitch's estimates, Cosan's net leverage, on pro forma basis, would 	
increase to around 3.7 times (x) from 2.1x, considering a normalized EBITDA of 	
Comgas and Cosan and debt adjusted by actuarial obligations and intercompany 	
loans. This calculation excludes the proportional EBITDA that migrated to Raizen	
from June 2011 onwards. This level of leverage pressures the current rating 	
category, given the fact that about 40% of Cosan's consolidated EBITDA would 	
still come from the more volatile sugar and ethanol businesses. 	
	
From a strategic standpoint this acquisition would be positive for Cosan, as it 	
contributes to broader business diversification and should lessen its cash flow 	
volatility. This transaction would also enhance Cosan's presence in the energy 	
segment, which, together with logistics, are the main focus of the company's 	
business plan going forward. 	
	
After the conclusion of this acquisition, Cosan will be part of a shareholder 	
agreement with Shell, which holds a 18.2% participation in the company, being 	
the remaining shares traded in the free float (21.7%). Currently, Cosan already 	
has a shareholder agreement with Shell in Raizen S.A. 	
	
Cosan is also negotiating the acquisition of a 5.7% share in America Latina 	
Logistica S.A. (ALL), for the amount of BRL896.5 million. The transaction is 	
still dependent upon the approval of other signatories of ALL's shareholders 	
agreement and also from the Brazilian Transport Regulatory Agency (ANTT) and the	
Brazilian Antitrust Council (CADE). In case the acquisition is concluded, as per	
Fitch estimates Cosan's consolidated net debt/ EBITDA ratio on a pro forma basis	
would reach around 3.8x.	
	
Comgas is the largest piped natural gas distributor in Brazil, supplying 177 	
cities in the state of Sao Paulo. In 2011, Comgas reported a Fitch calculated 	
EBITDA of BRL718 million, total adjusted debt of BRL2 billion, cash and 	
equivalents of BR41 million and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.8x. Last year's 	
cash flow generation was affected by the huge increase in the natural gas 	
prices, especially in the second half of the year, which were not immediately 	
re-passed to the tariffs and therefore pressured EBITDA margin (17.5% versus an 	
historical average between 2007 and 2010 of 29.2%). The regulatory agency, 	
ARSESP, approved an extraordinary tariff adjustment in December 2011 to allow 	
the pass through of these cost increases, which should benefit Comgas' 	
operational performance in 2012. 	
	
Fitch currently rates Cosan and its subsidiaries as follows:	
	
Cosan	
--Local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB+'; 	
--National scale rating 'AA-(bra)'.	
	
Cosan Overseas	
--Foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';	
--USD500 million Perpetual notes 'BB+'. 	
	
CLE	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+'; 	
--National scale rating 'AA-(bra)'.  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

