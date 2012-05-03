FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Automotores Gildemeister S.A. ratings
May 3, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Automotores Gildemeister S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Automotores Gildemeister
S.A.'s (AG) as follows: 	
	
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';	
--Local currency IDR at 'BB';	
--USD400 million unsecured senior notes due in 2021 at 'BB'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
AG's credit ratings reflect the company's stable market position, solid brand 	
recognition, and high margins. AG's business position in the automobile 	
distribution and retailing industry within Chile and Peru is seen as sustainable	
in the medium term, with market shares in each of these markets of approximately	
11% and 17%, respectively, at the end of 2011. The ratings consider AG's ability	
to withstand competitive pressures based upon its market position, as the third 	
largest auto distributor in Chile and the second most important importer and 	
distributor in Peru. Also incorporated in the ratings is the company's unique 	
business model, which combines importation, distribution, and retailing 	
activities and has resulted in EBITDAR margins between 11% and 13.5% during the 	
last few years. 	
	
The company benefits from the strong brand recognition of the vehicles it sells.	
Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai), rated 'BBB'/ Positive Outlook by Fitch, is the 	
most important brand sold and distributed by the company, accounting for 	
approximately 70% of AG's revenues. The company's commercial tie to Hyundai is 	
seen as stable as the commercial relationship between AG and Hyundai has existed	
for more than 20 years. AG is Hyundai's sole importer in Chile and Peru of 	
passenger cars (PC) and light commercial vehicles (LCV). Based upon AG's success	
in managing the Hyundai brand, this commercial relationship, which is renewed 	
every four years with the next renewal taking place in 2013, is expected to 	
remain solid through the foreseeable future. 	
	
The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of AG's business, moderate 	
leverage, negative FCF generation during strong sales years due to increasing 	
working capital needs, and limited diversification. The high working capital 	
needs in AG's operations limit the company capacity to increase cash flow from 	
operations (CFFO) during periods of significant expansion. During 2011, revenue 	
increased by 34.3% and the company's CFFO was USD23 million, resulting in a low 	
CFFO margin of 1.7%. Increasing working capital needs totaled USD114 million, as	
inventory levels increased by USD67 million during 2011. For 2011, calculations 	
consider end of period and average exchange rates of CHP519.50 and CHP483.68 per	
USD, respectively.	
	
The company's product mix is highly dependent upon Hyundai products, exposing 	
the company to reputation risk and shortage supply risk associated with the 	
Hyundai brand. In addition, the automobile business is AG's core business, 	
generating approximately 90% of its total revenues. The company's geographic 	
diversification is somewhat limited, as Chile represents about 65% of revenues, 	
while Peru accounts for the remainder. 	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that AG will maintain the positive 	
trend in its operating results based upon its market position and brand 	
recognition coupled with a positive business and macro economic environment in 	
its main markets. The Stable Outlook also factors in the expectation that the 	
company's gross adjusted leverage, measured by the total adjusted debt to 	
EBITDAR ratio, will remain stable at around 3 times (x) and that the company 	
will maintain an adequate liquidity and manageable debt profile in the short to 	
medium term. 	
	
Shareholder- Friendly Actions Negative For Credit Quality: 	
	
From a credit perspective, Fitch negatively views AG's decision to increase the 	
level of inter company loans by approximately USD33 million during 2011. This 	
level represented 20%, 6%, and 140% of the company's cash, total on-balance 	
debt, and CFFO. 2011. AG's ratings incorporate the expectation that the company 	
will not materially increase inter company loans in the future. Deviations from 	
this expectation would likely result in a negative rating action.	
	
Business Expected to Grow between 15% and 20% during 2012, Supported by Volume 	
Trend: 	
	
The ratings incorporated the expectation that the favorable macroeconomic-driven	
sales environment in the company's markets, Chile and Peru, will continue in the	
medium term, with rising demand for new cars. Total new cars sold in Chile and 	
Peru during 2011 were 340,801 and 119,540 units, respectively, representing 	
increases of 17.4% and 17%, respectively, versus 2010. After growing 6% and 	
6.9%, during 2011, the Chilean and Peruvian economies are forecasted to post 	
growth rates of 4.1% and 5.4%, respectively, during 2012. 	
	
The company's 2011 revenue was USD1.4 billion, representing an increase of 34% 	
from the prior year. For 2012, the company's revenue is forecasted to continue 	
growing between 15% and 20% driven primarily by higher volume. The company's 	
2011 total units sales, were 66,920 units, Fitch's base case is that AG will 	
increase its sales volume by approximately 17% during 2012, while the company's 	
EBITDAR margin is expected to remain stable at around 12%.	
	
Adequate Liquidity, Refinancing Completion a Positive: 	
	
The company rebuilt its liquidity during the LTM period ended in March 2012 with	
the proceeds from the USD400 million senior notes, including the USD100 million 	
reopening completed during the first quarter of 2012. At the end of December 	
2011, the company had USD160.9 million of cash (USD60 million as of December 	
2010) and USD204.2 million of short-term debt (USD154 million as of December 	
2010). After the completion of the recent reopening, AG's short-term debt at the	
end of March 2012 is expected to be around USD100 million, primarily composed of	
used credit lines and bank debt financing car imports. The company's flexible 	
debt payment schedule post reopening is a positive factor. Other than the 	
short-term financing, the company does not have any material debt payment due 	
during 2012, 2013 and 2014. AG's main debt maturity is composed by the USD400 	
million senior notes issuance due in 2021. 	
	
Adjusted Gross Leverage Expected to Continue Below 3.5x:	
	
The company's operations grew significantly during 2011. This growth was 	
reflected in AG's cash flow generation, measured by EBITDAR, which increased by 	
54% during the period, from USD124 million (2010) to USD190 million (2011). The 	
business growth also resulted in the company's total adjusted debt increasing by	
49% during 2011. The increase in the company's total adjusted debt was primarily	
used to finance the company's 2011 negative free cash flow (FCF) of USD55 	
million and to improve its cash position from USD62 million (December 2010) to 	
USD161 million (December 2011). 	
	
AG had USD620 million of total adjusted debt by the end of December 2011. This 	
debt consists of USD524.5 million of on-balance debt including the senior notes 	
due in 2021 and approximately USD95 million of off-balance lease adjusted debt 	
(calculated as 7x annual rental expenses of approximately USD14.6 million). AG's	
total adjusted gross leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt versus total 	
EBITDAR was 3.3x and 3.4x during 2011 and 2010, respectively. The company's 	
gross adjusted leverage is expected to remain below 3.5x during the next 24 	
months ended in December 2013. 	
	
FCF to Remain Negative in 2012 Driven by Growing Business: 	
	
AG had a negative FCF of USD55 million during 2011; this level represented 3.9%,	
34.1% and 10.5% of the company's LTM revenues, cash, and total on-balance debt 	
by the end of Dec. 2011. Fitch's FCF calculation for the period considers cash 	
flow from operations (CFFO) of USD23 million less capital expenditures (capex) 	
and distributed dividends of USD49.7 million and USD28.8 million, respectively. 	
	
The ratings incorporate the view that the company's FCF will remain negative in 	
the low single digits during 2012, driven primarily by business growth, 	
increasing capex levels, and stable gross working capital cycle (account 	
receivables and inventories) of approximately 155 days. Expectation on the 	
company's 2012 capex level has been adjusted, and it is now forecasted to be 	
around USD90, reflecting the opening of new own car sale centers as the business	
continues to expand. The expectation of 2012 capex levels that were previously 	
incorporated in the ratings were lower at USD50 million. Distributed dividends 	
should remain in the range of USD30 million to USD40 million per year. 	
	
Key Rating Drivers: 	
	
The ratings factored in the expectation that AG will maintain leverage and 	
liquidity at the aforementioned levels. Fitch will view as a positive to credit 	
quality that could trigger a positive rating action a combination of the 	
following factors: improvement in the company's FCF generation resulting in 	
consistent positive FCF levels coupled with solid liquidity and lower gross 	
adjusted leverage. 	
	
Factors that could lead to the consideration of a negative rating action include	
a combination of the following factors: expectations by Fitch of total adjusted 	
gross leverage being consistently at or beyond 4.0x, decline in sales volume due	
to a deteriorating business and political environment, shareholder friendly 	
actions; and events negatively affecting its reputation with the Hyundai brand. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

