TEXT-S&P comments on Hawker Beechcraft

May 3 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the Chapter 11 filing of Hawker Beechcraft Inc., parent of Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC (both D/--), does not affect our ratings on either entity. We downgraded the companies to ‘D’ on April 3, 2012, after a payment default. Our ‘4’ recovery rating on Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC’s senior secured credit facilities and our ‘6’ recovery rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes remain unchanged at this time. We will review the recovery ratings after evaluating information about the bankruptcy and then likely withdraw our ratings.