FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P comments on Hawker Beechcraft
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Hawker Beechcraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the Chapter 11 filing of Hawker Beechcraft Inc., parent of Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC (both D/--), does not affect our ratings on either entity. We downgraded the companies to ‘D’ on April 3, 2012, after a payment default. Our ‘4’ recovery rating on Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC’s senior secured credit facilities and our ‘6’ recovery rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes remain unchanged at this time. We will review the recovery ratings after evaluating information about the bankruptcy and then likely withdraw our ratings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.