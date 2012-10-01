FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch upgrades Banrural's IDR to 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch upgrades Banrural's IDR to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco de Desarrollo Rural's (Banrural)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.

Fitch upgraded Banrural's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) due to the bank's 
consistent and above average performance even during times of economic slowdown 
in its home market. Banrural's Stable Outlook reflects that Fitch does not 
anticipate substantial changes in the bank's risk profile in the foreseeable 
future. Banrural's upside potential is deemed limited unless it achieves 
structural changes to gradually diversify its revenues and improve efficiency. 
On the other hand, a significant reduction of its Fitch Core Capital Ratio 
(below 11%) and or a period of sustained low earnings (Operating ROAA below 1%) 
would trigger a negative rating action.

Banrural's IDR and VR reflect its sound local franchise, high profitability, 
strong capital metrics, and ample depository base. Banrural's ratings also 
consider its limited revenue diversification and sensitivity to economic 
downturns, given its main target markets (consumption, micro and small 
enterprises). 

The bank has exhibited a consistently high financial profitability over the last
six years, which compares positively to its main local and international peers, 
despite its weak efficiency derived from its business model. The bank's 
financial profitability is boosted by an ample net interest margin, which 
balances the relatively low contribution from non-interest income, and the 
increasing operating expenses, given the growth in branches and points of 
services. Fitch foresees that Banrural will maintain a strong profitability in 
the medium term that is above the average of its main national and international
peers. 

Banrural has shown a positive trend in its capital ratios over the last five 
years, stabilizing in the last two fiscal years. Fitch Core Capital to risk 
weighted assets stood at a high 15.1% at June 2012, well-above the average of 
the Guatemalan banking system. The bank's capitalization may stabilize in around
16% for the short term, which Fitch considers reasonable in light of the risks 
to which the entity is exposed. Banrural's funding benefits from an ample 
depository base, which is growing consistently at double digit levels. The high 
weight of low cost saving and current account deposits (68.1% on total deposits)
favors the bank's funding costs. 

The bank's credit quality is good. Banrural's delinquency metrics have been 
below 1% over the last seven years, at the same time that the reserve coverage 
for non-performing and gross loans have tended to be above 200% and 2%, 
respectively, over the same period. On the overall, loan portfolio concentration
in the largest economic debtors is low and in a decreasing trend, as is the 
entity's foreign currency exposure and the non-domiciliated loans. Although 
restructured loans remain relatively high (June 2012: 6.4% of gross loans), they
are in a declining trend since its peak in FY2010 (8%) and respond to the bank's
business model. The bank's high financial profitability provides a good cushion 
for provision expenses, in case as may be necessary.

Established in Guatemala in 1998, Banrural focus its services in promoting 
economic and social development in rural areas of the country. The bank is 
mainly oriented to finance consumption, as well as micro, small and medium 
companies, with a smaller share in corporate loans. Currently, Banrural is the 
third largest Guatemalan bank in terms of assets and the second in deposits, 
with a market share of 19.7% and 21.1%, respectively.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Banrural: 

--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable;

--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; 

--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable;

--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';

--Viability rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb';

--Support affirmed at '3';

--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-';

--National long -term rating upgraded to 'AA+(gtm)' from 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook 
Stable;

--National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(gtm)'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.