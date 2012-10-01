FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank revs 'A'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to $432.035 million of South
Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank (SCTIB) refunding revenue bonds,
series 2012B.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating:

--$2.1 billion in outstanding SCTIB revenue bonds at 'A'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid on Oct. 10, 2012.

SECURITY
The bonds are secured by:

--A first lien on pledged revenues composed of 1) system payments from a junior
lien on truck and motor vehicle registration fees and 2) payments from the South
Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) from non-tax sources (primarily
federal highway reimbursement funds) in amounts equivalent to certain tax
revenues;
--Series payments (received pursuant to loan agreements with non-state entities
and SCDOT, the latter also payable primarily from federal highway revenues);
--Transfers from the revenue stabilization fund (RSF); and
--Earnings on funds and accounts.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

SOLID SOURCES OF PLEDGED REVENUES: The SCTIB maintains generally solid,
dedicated sources of system payments, with statewide transportation tax revenues
providing a somewhat narrow but generally stable revenue stream and other
payments derived from federal highway reimbursements funds. Total system
receipts in fiscal 2012 varied modestly from forecast, with actual revenues
essentially flat from the prior year.

EXPOSURE TO FEDERAL TRANSPORTATION POLICIES: Federal highway reimbursement
funds, which are significant to both series and system payments, are subject to
changing federal transportation policies but sizable coverage of SCDOT's
payments to the SCTIB from federal funds and the SCTIB's pledge to limit its
leveraging of these revenues, eases concern.

ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF PLEDGED REVENUE: Payments from participating
municipalities in the state are also pledged to bond repayment for their
respective debt obligations. While these revenue streams are relatively narrow
and subject to economic fluctuations, available fund balances and statutory
intercept provisions mitigate concerns.

SCTIB HIGHLY LEVERAGED: The SCTIB is highly leveraged, and the indenture
provisions contain a weak additional bonds test and the ability to incur
additional series payment obligations with the underlying repayment stream
providing only 1.35 times (x) debt service coverage on senior bonds and 1.2x
coverage on combined senior and junior lien bonds. There is no junior lien debt
currently outstanding nor any planned.

STATE FISCAL ADVICE AND COUNSEL: The state of South Carolina (general obligation
bonds rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) has an underlying commitment
and need for road infrastructure funded by the SCTIB. The state treasurer
provides fiscal advice and counsel to the SCTIB and would enforce municipal
intercept provisions if needed. Financial management issues at SCDOT that
resulted in missed payments to the SCTIB in 2011 have been resolved and no
further issues are anticipated. Fitch believes the increased financial oversight
at SCDOT was to the benefit of bondholders.

CREDIT PROFILE
The SCTIB was created in 1997 by the South Carolina general assembly to help
finance major transportation projects with loans and other financial assistance.
The bank is governed by a seven-member board of directors, which includes the
chairman of the SCDOT and two appointees each of the state's governor, speaker
of the house, and senate president pro tempore. The bank is managed by the
SCDOT, with the state treasurer's office providing advice and counsel on
financial matters and serving as trustee.

The bank's revenue bonds are primarily secured by system payments and series
payments (as defined above), as well as transfers from the RSF. Transfers from
the RSF are designed to mitigate variability in truck registration fee revenues
although these revenues have shown decreased variability the past two fiscal
years. Earnings on funds and accounts, except for the debt service fund, are
additionally pledged.

In fiscal 2012 truck registration fees ($61.8 million) and motor vehicle
registration fees ($37.6 million) represented over 75% of system payments and
about half of all pledged revenues. Other system payments are made by SCDOT
pursuant to terms of intergovernmental agreements in amounts equivalent to a
portion of revenues from a privilege tax on power sold in the state ($3.6
million) and the equivalent yield of one cent of the state gas tax ($26.1
million). Due to state constitutional prohibitions on the issuance of revenue
bonds repayable from a tax source, SCDOT makes these equivalent payments from
non-tax revenues, primarily federal highway reimbursement funds.

In fiscal years 2009 and 2010, each pledged system revenue source, including the
payments from SCDOT, exhibited variable weakness resulting from the national
recession, with total pledged system revenues declining in those years. System
revenues improved in fiscal 2011, with increases in each revenue category;
however, while the SCTIB forecast continued improvement in these revenue sources
in fiscal 2012, both motor vehicle registration fees and wholesale electric
power payments slipped that year. Overall, system revenue growth was a lower
0.8% on an actual basis compared to the 1.7% growth forecast. The forecast for
fiscal 2013 of 1.5% revenue growth appears reasonable although the economic
sensitivity of pledged system revenues creates uncertainty, particularly in the
later years of the forecast.

Although the SCTIB's claim on the fee revenues is junior to the payment of state
GO highway bonds, Fitch believes constitutional limitations on issuance of GO
debt and the strong coverage of the GO bonds from other revenues minimize the
impact of the subordination.

Series payments are those received by the SCTIB pursuant to loan agreements with
SCDOT and non-state entities, primarily Horry County (GO bonds rated 'AA+').
Horry County loan repayments are made from a portion of a county hospitality
fee, which essentially matches debt service on its obligations, and state
intercept provisions are available in the event of nonpayment. As with its
system payments, SCDOT pays its series payment obligations primarily from
federal highway reimbursement funds received by SCDOT. Such payments from SCDOT
represented about half of all series payments in fiscal 2012.

SCTIB and SCDOT amended their master funding agreement in October 2011 with one
provision increasing SCDOT's guarantee that available federal highway fund
reimbursement funds would provide no less than 3x coverage of its obligations to
the SCTIB. The lowest annual federal highway reimbursements in the last five
fiscal years provided 6x coverage of the department's maximum payment
obligations to SCTIB, with fiscal 2012 funds providing more than 11.7x coverage.
SCDOT has covenanted to limit federal highway fund leverage and committed to
make its payments to SCTIB from other non-tax sources in the event federal
highway reimbursements are not sufficient.

The state and the bank have expanded and adjusted pledged revenues over time.
Additional changes in the amended master funding agreement included the
provision of a first priority claim and lien on federal reimbursement funds
received by SCDOT to SCTIB; SCDOT's commitment to make payments due to SCTIB
within five business days of SCDOT's receipt of federal funds; and the provision
of written notice to SCTIB within 10 business days should the SCDOT be unable to
make its monthly payment to SCTIB in full. These new provisions were part of
SCDOT's tackling of cash flow and financial reporting issues that arose in
calendar 2011 and Fitch believes the increased financial monitoring and
oversight benefited SCTIB bondholders.

The relatively stable quality of SCTIB's pledged revenue streams is
counterbalanced by a high degree of leverage. Fitch believes that the SCTIB's
additional bonds test (ABT) coverage definitions are weak, since they tend to
overstate debt service coverage by netting off series payments. The ABT for
senior bonds requires that historical and projected net pledged revenues
(defined as pledged revenues less series payments and earnings on the project
fund) cover annual net senior debt service (defined as senior debt service minus
series payments and earnings on the senior debt service funds) by at least
1.35x. The ABT for the junior bonds requires that historical and projected net
pledged revenues cover net senior and junior debt service (defined as junior
debt service minus earnings on the junior debt service funds) by at least 1.20x.

The SCTIB has approved about $4.2 billion in transportation projects; $2.78
billion are complete and $1.2 billion is currently underway. The current
business plan contemplates issuance of up to $2.74 billion in revenue bonds and
$60 million of state general obligation bonds for approved capital projects. The
bonds being issued and all outstanding bonds are senior lien bonds; there is no
junior lien debt outstanding and none is planned. The current issue refunds the
outstanding series 2003A and 2004A bonds for debt service savings; a senior lien
new money offering is planned for 2013. About $360 million in outstanding series
2003 debt is outstanding as variable-rate direct placement loans with Bank of
America and Wells Fargo and are synthetically fixed through swap agreements with
those institutions. A standard debt service reserve fund is fully cash-funded at
$168 million as of June 30, 2012.

The bank targets average annual senior lien revenue bond debt service coverage
of 1.45x, but this is calculated in accordance with the definitions under the
indenture, with the series payment deductions. Fitch projects minimum annual
coverage of gross debt service to be about 1.3x.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS
Global Insight.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012;
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
