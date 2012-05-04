FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: REO-to-Rent securitizations' potential credit factors
May 4, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: REO-to-Rent securitizations' potential credit factors

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency's recent launch of its REO-to-rent
program, which aims to help clear the inventory of foreclosed real-estate-owned
(REO) properties from Fannie Mae and other government-sponsored entities, has
captured the attention of the securitization market, according to a recent
report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. 	
	
The program began soliciting bids from qualified investors on approximately 	
2,500 properties in eight of the hardest-hit metropolitan areas earlier this 	
year. And given the current extent of the REO inventory and its potential to 	
grow, the potential market may be sizable. 	
	
"Drawing from existing securitization structures, REO-to-rent securitizations 	
could take a number of forms," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jaiho 	
Cho. "The rental streams from a pool of underlying REO assets could 	
potentially provide a steady cash flow to back such transactions, and these 	
structures could also incorporate proceeds from the eventual sale of the 	
properties into their cash flows." 	
	
	
A hypothetical REO-to-rent securitization could resemble a mortgage-backed 	
securitization in which a pool of property assets secures the transaction, 	
except that rental streams, rather than mortgage payments, would provide the 	
cash flow. Another possibility is a hybrid structure similar to 	
triple-net-lease securitizations, in which the lease payments themselves 	
(rather than the underlying mortgages) are pledged as collateral, with the 	
properties providing some level of recovery support. 	
	
"The securitization approach may offer a number of advantages to investors and 	
other market participants," Mr. Cho said, "including its ability to achieve 	
economies of scale, its capacity for efficient allocation of resources, and 	
its use of risk tranching to allow investors with different risk appetites to 	
participate."	
	
Potential credit considerations would likely include rental income, operating 	
expenses and other costs, the geographic diversification or concentration of 	
the portfolio, and the proceeds from eventual property sales. The property 	
manager's expertise in large-scale residential real estate management and 	
ability to manage subservicing arrangements may also be a credit 	
consideration. 	
	
"Investors looking for alternative ways to invest in the U.S. housing sector 	
may view the REO-to-rent market as a compelling, if still nascent, asset 	
type," Mr. Cho said. "As the pilot REO-to-rent programs continue to launch, 	
investors and other market participants will likely become more comfortable 	
with the framework -- and REO-to-rent securitizations could, as a part of this 	
market, contribute to a much needed rebooting of the U.S. real estate market." 	
 	
	
The full article, "REO-to-Rent Securitizations: Structural And Credit 	
Considerations For An Emerging Asset Class," was published May 4, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

