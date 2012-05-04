TEXT-S&P revises Consol Energy to stable from positive

Overview -- We expect operating results and credit metrics at U.S.-based Consol Energy Inc. to weaken in 2012 as result of low prices caused by the combination of weather-induced weak utility demand and switching to natural gas from coal, lower met coal prices, and low natural gas prices. -- We expect this weaker financial performance to continue into 2013. -- We are revising the outlook on Consol to stable from positive and affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite industry headwinds, the firm's low-cost coal operations should remain strong enough to fund its capital expenditure programs while enabling credit metrics to be maintained at levels consistent with the 'BB' rating. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Canonsburg, Pa.-based Consol Energy Inc. (Consol). At the same time, we revised the rating to stable from positive. Rationale The rating affirmation and stable rating outlook reflect our view that the company's performance and cash generation should be strong enough to maintain credit metrics within our expectations for the 'BB' rating and fund its reduced, but still substantial, capital programs. Our rating incorporates our expectation that debt to EBITDA will remain below 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt between 15% and 20% during the next year or so. It also reflects our view that along with the rest of the coal industry, Consol is facing a number of challenges that will cause performance to fall short of its 2011 results. These include lower metallurgical (met) coal prices from lower global demand and fewer weather-related supply disruptions in Australia, higher costs for safety and environmental compliance, rising labor costs, and low natural gas prices that affect the demand for coal and decrease earnings in its natural gas business. Moreover, over the next several years, more-stringent environmental regulations for power plants make it less likely that new coal-fired generation plants will be built in the U.S. and could reduce the demand for coal and pressure prices. The 'BB' corporate credit rating reflects the combination of what we consider to be Consol's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The company is an efficient producer of underground coal, has a significant reserve base, and, over time, we expect it to benefit from its energy-diversification strategy. The ratings also reflect its high degree of operating leverage, the challenges inherent in coal mining (including increasing regulatory scrutiny), and lower-than-anticipated natural gas prices. Consol's significant financial risk profile reflects high financial leverage, large ongoing capital expenditures, and high adjusted debt levels. As of March 31, 2012, total debt was about $6.5 billion (adjusted for $345 million of capitalized operating leases, $422 million of tax-effected asset-retirement obligations, $2.3 billion of tax-effected postretirement benefit obligations, and $230 million of other adjustments). We expect EBITDA for 2012 to be $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, compared with $2.1 billion in 2011, and do not expect meaningful improvements in 2013. These expectations assume steam coal prices of about $62 per ton, reflecting current firm tonnage pricing; met coal of about $150 per ton at the mine, reflecting weaker global prices; unhedged natural gas prices of about $2.00; and roughly a 10%-15% increase in costs, reflecting a potential 2 million to 3 million tons reduction in volumes. We estimate that debt to EBITDA will be below 5x and FFO to total debt will be between 15% and 20%, consistent with the 'BB' rating at this point in the cycle. As of March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA was 3.3x and FFO to total debt about 18%. In the longer term, we expect that demand for Northern Appalachian coal will improve as it replaces some higher-cost Central Appalachian coal and that met coal prices will improve as global economic activity improves, benefitting from strong global demand and limited supply. Natural gas, despite our expectations for continued relatively low prices, should remain a significant and growing contributor to Consol's performance as volumes increase. To the extent markets are weak and Consol generates less cash flow than we currently anticipate, we would expect the company to pare back capital spending and take other steps to improve its financial profile, including potential further asset sales. Consol has significant coal and gas reserves--4.5 billion tons of coal reserves and 3.5 Tcfe (trillion cubic feet) of proved gas reserves--ensuring long-term production. Its coal reserves are conducive to long-wall mining, a very efficient underground mining method that accounts for the vast majority of its coal production. However, long-wall mining is also capital intensive, resulting in relatively high fixed costs. The company has benefitted over the past couple of years from exporting a portion of its Northern Appalachian steam coal into the seaborne met coal market, which has higher prices than realized domestically, somewhat offsetting higher costs and natural gas price weakness. As of March 31, 2012, the company had most of its planned 2012 steam coal volumes committed and priced, at about $62 per ton, but most of its high quality met coal remains uncommitted. About 48% of planned 2012 natural gas production is hedged at $5.25 per Mcf (thousands of cubic feet), but the company is still significantly exposed to currently low (under $3.00 per Mcf) gas prices. Liquidity Consol's liquidity is "strong" according to our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will exceed uses by 1.5x or more; -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and -- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. The company has no significant maturities in the next couple of years. As of March 31, 2012, Consol had consolidated liquidity of about $2.7 billion, including approximately $287 million in cash, $1.4 billion available on the $1.5 billion Consol Energy bank facility due 2016, about $930 million available on the CNX Gas $1 billion million facility due 2016, and $39 million available on its $200 million accounts receivables program, all net of letters of credit. The bank facilities have maximum leverage, secured leverage, and interest coverage covenants. The Consol Energy facility covenants include a maximum leverage test of 4.75x through March 2013 and 4.5x thereafter, a minimum interest coverage test of 2.5x, and a senior secured leverage test of 2x. The CNX Gas covenants include a maximum leverage test of 3.5x and minimum interest coverage of 3x. Consol has ample cushion under these covenants and, given our current expectations, will continue to have ample covenant head room. Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012, was modestly negative after roughly $1.4 billion in capital spending. We expect Consol to reduce its spending in 2012 and, in the current market conditions, to adjust its capital-spending program to fit within its internally generated cash flow. Given its aggressive spending, however, we believe the company is unlikely to generate significant levels of free cash flow in the foreseeable future. Although we expect it to refrain from material debt-financed share repurchases, Consol pays a dividend that totals about $114 million annually. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Consol, published on March 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Consol's credit metrics will remain consistent with our expectations for the 'BB' rating. Pressure on mining costs, persistent low natural gas prices, volatile met coal prices, and regulatory and environmental pressures on the company's businesses could make it difficult to show sustained improvements during the next couple of years. As a result, in 2012 and 2013 we expect credit measures to remain consistent with the 'BB' rating with debt to EBITDA below 5x and FFO to total debt to between 15% and 20%. We could take a positive rating action if over time economic improvement and lower production from higher-cost Central Appalachia supports steady demand and sufficient pricing for the company's coal to offset cost pressures, and if natural gas prices rebound, resulting in credit metrics consistent with a higher rating. We would expect that Consol would be able to maintain on average EBITDA of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion, debt to EBITDA below 4x, and FFO to total debt about 20%. We also assume that debt levels will not increase significantly from current levels, reflecting our expectations that Consol's capital expenditure program will be funded with internally generated funds. We could take a negative rating action if the company is unable to realize sufficient pricing to fund its significant plans to increase gas production, if a disruption were to occur at one of its key coal operations, if costs escalate meaningfully, or if coal demand deteriorates unexpectedly, resulting in weaker credit measures. Specifically, we would consider a negative rating action if debt to EBITDA rose to more than 5x and FFO to total debt fell below 15%, and these measures were likely to be maintained at those levels for an extended period. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Consol Energy Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed Consol Energy Inc. Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 3 Subordinated BB- Preferred Stock B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.