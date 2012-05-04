FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises TriMas to 'BB-' on performance
May 4, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises TriMas to 'BB-' on performance

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based industrial engineered products and applications provider 	
TriMas Corp. has improved its operating performance and sustained stronger 	
credit metrics. 	
     -- We are raising our ratings on TriMas, including our corporate credit 	
rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects favorable growth prospects in the 	
company's key packaging and energy markets and our belief that TriMas will 	
maintain credit metrics and financial policies commensurate with the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 	
TriMas Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
The outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on the senior secured credit 	
facilities to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The recovery rating on the facilities remains 	
'1', indicating very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects in the event of a 	
default. We also raised our issue rating on the second-lien notes to 'B' from 	
'B-'. The recovery rating on the notes remains '6', indicating negligible 	
(0-10%) recovery in the event of a default.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects TriMas' continued good operating performance and credit 	
measures, including total debt to EBITDA (with Standard & Poor's adjustments) 	
of slightly more than 3x as of March 31, 2012. We expect this metric to 	
improve modestly through 2012 as the company benefits from recent acquisitions 	
and good demand in some of its energy and packaging end markets. While 	
economic prospects are increasingly mixed, we believe TriMas' cash balance and 	
current credit measures provide it some cushion to absorb an economic 	
downturn, even with future covenant step-downs, at the higher rating.	
	
In our assessment, TriMas has a "fair" business risk profile and an 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile. The company has maintained good credit 	
ratios due to steady free cash flow generation and continued focus on debt 	
reduction. TriMas' operating performance should continue to benefit from 	
moderate demand in the company's global industrial markets in 2012 and further 	
improvement in productivity and efficiency. The company's focus on cost 	
containment and working capital investment led to EBITDA margin improvement to 	
about 17% as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with an average 15% over the past 	
three years. We expect revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digits and 	
modest improvement in EBITDA margin for 2012. This could likely result in 	
adjusted leverage of less than 3x. We further expect that TriMas will maintain 	
its credit measures while it expands through acquisitions. Also, we see less 	
risk, stemming from the significant reduction in the private-equity sponsor's 	
ownership stake in this public company over the past couple of years.	
	
TriMas' products include towing systems and trailer components, packaging 	
systems, aerospace fastening systems, and engineered components products. The 	
company serves certain commercial, industrial, and consumer application 	
markets. About 70% of its sales are from products that have No. 1 or No. 2 	
positions in markets that have a limited number of manufacturers. These 	
industries are competitive, and most are cyclical. Geographic diversity 	
remains relatively limited; non-U.S. revenues represent less than 20% of sales.	
	
Operating conditions are improving. The company reported double-digit revenue 	
growth in 2011 and the first quarter of 2012. The packaging, engineered 	
components, and energy segments are primarily leading the improvement. Its 	
packaging and aerospace businesses have relatively good margins. And the 	
towing systems, trailer component products, and recreational accessories 	
businesses--which had suffered because of the recession, lack of credit 	
availability, and price competition from products made in Southeast 	
Asia--reported increased earnings. Restructuring, cost controls, and sourcing 	
more commoditized products from low-cost countries will likely counter any 	
future raw material inflation and help TriMas maintain profitability as sales 	
gradually recover.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, the ratio of total lease- and pension-adjusted debt 	
(adjusted for off-balance-sheet receivables securitization and postretirement 	
obligations) to EBITDA was slightly more than 3x, and funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt was about 20% (these ratios are not directly comparable 	
with the company's covenant calculations). We expect our adjusted measures to 	
remain consistent with our expectations for the rating, including a total debt 	
to EBITDA of 3.5x-4x and FFO to total debt of about 15%-20%.	
	
With additional improvement in operating income and expected free cash flow 	
generation, the company could reduce debt leverage further. TriMas just 	
completed an equity offering that we believe supports financial flexibility, 	
including cash for potential acquisitions and modest debt reduction. We expect 	
the company to make bolt-on acquisitions to improve its revenues and market 	
presence, as it did with the recently announced acquisition of 70% of 	
specialty packaging company Arminak & Associates for about $60 million cash. 	
TriMas also reduced its debt by more than $100 million in the past few years 	
using the free cash flow it generated.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe TriMas has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in 	
the near term, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company has 	
minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 	
18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 	
20%.	
     -- We believe it could absorb high-impact, low-probability events with 	
limited need for refinancing. 	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks and has access to 	
the capital markets, as evidenced by its refinancing and equity offering.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, the company had $15 million in cash following the 	
packaging acquisition and ample availability under its $125 million senior 	
secured revolving credit facility. It has no significant near-term maturities. 	
Financial covenants governing the company's credit facility include a leverage 	
ratio requirement that tightens in the future. Steady free cash flow 	
generation and continued focus on debt reduction has helped the company build 	
headroom over the leverage covenant, and we currently expect TriMas to remain 	
in compliance. We project TriMas will likely spend about $40 to $45 million on 	
capital spending in 2012. We expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity 	
and to generate positive free operating cash flow reaching $60 million in 	
2012. Cash on hand, cash flow, and availability under the revolver provide 	
adequate liquidity sources to fund the company's working capital needs, 	
capital expenditures, and bolt-on acquisitions.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on TriMas 	
Corp., to be published May 4, 2012, following this report on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect Trimas to perform well this year considering 	
the current global industrial conditions, and our ratings assume revenue 	
growth in the mid- to high-single-digit area in fiscal 2012, along with steady 	
margin performance. We also expect Trimas to use some of its consistent free 	
cash flow on acquisitions to complement organic growth, while maintaining 	
adjusted total debt to EBITDA leverage of 3.5x to 4x. 	
	
Although the potential for weakening economic conditions presents some 	
downside risk, we don't see a downgrade as likely based on the company's 	
operational improvements. Still, we could lower the rating if we expect the 	
company's operating performance to deteriorate, if we expected a debt-financed 	
acquisition to result in total debt to EBITDA of more than 4x for an extended 	
period, or if the cushion on covenants were to deteriorate. Alternatively, we 	
could raise the ratings if the company sustains total debt to EBITDA of less 	
than 3x and FFO to total debt of about 25% and maintains a disciplined 	
financial policy. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
TriMas Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                BB-/Stable/--      B+/Positive/--	
 Senior secured (first-lien)            BB+                BB	
  Recovery rating                       1                  1	
 Senior secured (second-lien)           B                  B-	
  Recovery rating                       6                  6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

