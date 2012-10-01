FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Infonavit ratings
October 1, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Infonavit ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Oct 1 - Overview
     -- As the largest mortgage originator in Mexico, we consider Infonavit 
has a strategic role in the implementation of the government's housing policy. 
     -- Infonavit has maintained its strong cash flow generation and adequate 
adjusted capitalization levels during 2012. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' local currency, 'BBB/A-2' foreign 
currency, and 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' national scale ratings on Infonavit.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that during the newly 
elected administration, Infonavit will continue having a key role in reducing 
the housing deficit in the country.


Rating Action
On Oct. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' 
local currency, 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency, and  'mxAAA/mxA-1+' national scale 
counterparty credit ratings on Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda 
para los Trabajadores (Infonavit). The outlook is stable.



Rationale
The ratings on Infonavit are based on our assessment of its 'critical' role in 
the development and implementation of the public housing policy and its 'very 
strong' link with the government, according to our criteria for 
government-related entities (GREs). As a result, we consider there is an 
'extremely high' likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government 
support in the event of a severe financial distress, based on:
     -- Infonavit's 'critical role' in the implementation of the public 
housing policy in Mexico. With nearly 219,580 mortgage loans originated during 
the first half of 2012, Infonavit remains as the largest mortgage originator 
in the country. We consider that, due to the volume and the niche market and 
the importance of Infonavit's activities, it would be difficult that a private 
entity would undertake this activity. 
     -- Its 'very strong' link with the Mexican government, a financial 
distressed Infonavit could hamper the development of the housing industry in 
Mexico and might impair market access for other GREs.
 
Infonavit's strong business profile, good earnings and cash flow generation, 
and adequate adjusted capitalization metrics support the ratings. The negative 
rating factors are the entity's below-average asset quality due to the 
low-income segment it serves, and inherent exposure to political risk. 
Infonavit's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is at the same level as our 
foreign currency rating on Mexico (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local 
currency A-/Stable/A-2). 

Infonavit's sound market position in the residential mortgage industry and its 
status as the largest pension fund manager in the country underpin its strong 
business profile. With a total on-balance loan portfolio of MXN832.4 billion 
($60.9 billion) as of June 2012, Infonavit remains the largest mortgage 
originator in the country with a 76% market share in terms of number of loans 
(including those in the home improvement program, funded by commercial 
financial intermediaries). We expect Infonavit to maintain its strong business 
position as it helps reduce the housing deficit in Mexico. The development of 
new products, following the reform in its bylaws in January 2012, will also 
allow Infonavit to keep expanding its loan portfolio.


Infonavit's strong cash flow generation is due to a recurrent stream of 
interest income from its loan portfolio and its fiscal attributions that allow 
it to receive workers' contributions for the housing fund (by law, Infonavit 
receives these funds from the employers). As of June 2012, revenues from its 
loan portfolio accounted for 51% of the entity's cash flow, and workers' 
contributions, 33%. Infonavit's strong income generation and good efficiency 
levels have allowed it to absorb a higher proportion of loan-loss provisions 
and to report consistent profits. In our opinion, as long as the entity is 
able to contain the levels of past due loans, we would expect its loan 
portfolio to keep generating the bulk of its revenues. 

We consider Infonavit's adjusted capitalization levels to be adequate and 
consistent with its financial risk profile. As of June 2012, its adjusted 
total equity (ATE) to adjusted assets was 8.3%, slightly better than its 
average of 7.9% for the past three fiscal years. The entity's decision to cap 
the proportion of residuals from its CEDEVIS issuances in its equity should 
reduce the pressures on its adjusted capitalization. In addition, the high 
levels of loan loss reserves--17.1% of the on-balance portfolio and 2.2x the 
ATE--also help protect the capital base. Expected sound internal capital 
generation and a moderate growth of the loan portfolio should help preserve 
adequate capitalization.

Although we still consider Infonavit to manage its credit risk adequately, 
nonperforming loans (NPAs) plus foreclosed assets are higher than in previous 
years. At June 2012, NPAs accounted for 6.9% of the on-balance portfolio, up 
from the 6.1% average of the past five years. The entity's solid loan loss 
reserves have been able to absorb the credit losses, and at the end of the 
second quarter, they covered nonperforming assets at 246.8%, mitigates its 
credit risk. In the coming months, we do not expect significant changes in 
Infonavit's credit quality. We consider that the measures that the entity is 
implementing to strengthen its origination and collection practices might 
result in a better asset quality in the medium term.

In our opinion, due to its significant social influence, Infonavit remains 
exposed to political risk, despite the improvements in its 
institutionalization and corporate governance practices. We also continue to 
believe that any political intervention could undermine Infonavit's strategic 
direction and, as a result, damage its financial profile. 

Our base-case scenario incorporates our expectation that Infonavit will 
maintain a key role in reducing the housing deficit in the country. We expect 
that NPAs will be about 7% in the next two years, and that they will be fully 
reserved. The moderate growth of the on-balance loan portfolio, coupled with 
sound internal capital generation, should maintain adjusted capitalization 
above 8.0%.


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Infonavit will remain a 
critical player for the implementation of the government's housing policy and 
in addressing Mexico's housing deficit, particularly in the low-income 
population segment. A sustained deterioration of its financial performance, 
with increasing levels of NPAs or bottom-line losses, could lead us to revise 
its SACP. If capitalization continues to improve and nonperforming assets 
start to decrease, we could revise Infonavit's SACP upward. However, the 
foreign-currency ratings will continue to be limited by the foreign-currency 
rating on the sovereign.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Bulletin: Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los 
Trabajadores Ratings Unaffected By Reforms To Its Bylaws, Jan. 17, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Stable/A-2     
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/A-2    
 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale           mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

