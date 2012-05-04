FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Travelport proposed loan 'CCC'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC' issue rating to the proposed $175 million junior priority lien secured
term loan due 2015 (the proposed loan), to be borrowed by Travelport LLC
(Travelport; B-/Stable/--). Travelport is the indirect subsidiary of U.S.-based
travel services provider Travelport Holdings Ltd. (Travelport Holdings;
B-/Stable/--). The issue rating on the proposed loan is two notches below the
corporate credit rating on Travelport. 	
	
We also assigned a recovery rating of '6' to the proposed loan, indicating our 	
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a 	
payment default. The issue and recovery ratings on the proposed loan are 	
subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.	
	
At the same time, we placed our 'B' issue rating on Travelport's first-lien 	
senior secured debt facilities on CreditWatch with positive implications, 	
pending the completion of the refinancing. Our recovery rating on these 	
instruments is unchanged at '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial 	
(70%-90%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. We 	
expect to raise the issue rating on these facilities to 'B+' from 'B' and 	
revise the recovery rating to '1' from '2' once the refinancing has closed.	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue rating on Travelport's existing 	
senior unsecured notes. The '5' recovery rating on these instruments remains 	
unchanged, reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for 	
debtholders in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Finally, we affirmed our 'CCC' issue rating on Travelport's existing 	
second-lien facility, subordinated notes, and payment-in-kind (PIK) loan. The 	
'6' recovery rating on these instruments remains unchanged, reflecting our 	
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a 	
payment default. 	
	
We understand that Travelport will use the proceeds of the proposed loan to 	
refinance the first-lien senior secured debt maturing in 2013.	
	
The CreditWatch positive on the first-lien senior secured issue ratings 	
reflects our view of the positive effects of the refinancing on the recovery 	
prospects for this class of debt. On completion of the proposed transaction, 	
we expect to revise the recovery rating to '1' from '2' to reflect our view 	
that recovery prospects on the first-lien debt will increase above 90% as the 	
amount of first-lien debt will fall. 	
	
RECOVERY ANALYSIS	
The proposed loan would benefit from the same security package as that granted 	
to the existing first-lien and second-lien creditors. However, its claims on 	
the security would rank junior to those of the first-lien debt and senior to 	
those of the second-lien debt, according to two new intercreditor agreements 	
that we understand the first-lien, second-lien, and junior priority lien 	
creditors will enter into. In the event that the proposed loan cannot be 	
repaid from the collateral, any deficiency would rank on a subordinated 	
basis--that is, junior to the senior unsecured notes. The ranking of any 	
deficiency claim is identical for the proposed loan and second-lien debt.	
	
We understand that, as part of last year's refinancing, additional collateral 	
has or will be granted in favor of the first-lien facilities, including a 	
pledge on 100% of the shares of Travelport (Bermuda) Ltd., which holds the 	
majority of the company's non-U.S. assets. As a result of the additional 	
collateral, we believe the proportion of the company's EBITDA covered by the 	
collateral and guarantee package may increase above the current level of about 	
60%, even if we view share pledges from holding companies as a relatively weak 	
form of security. We reflect this in our valuation by increasing the 	
proportion of our stressed enterprise value derived from the guarantor group 	
to 70% from 60%. We note, however, that the improvement in collateral and 	
coverage for first-lien creditors is at the expense of recoveries for the 	
unsecured creditors. Nevertheless, we still calculate the recovery prospects 	
for the unsecured creditors in the 10%-30% range, as indicated by our recovery 	
rating of '5'.	
	
Assuming completion of the refinancing, our simulated default scenario 	
contemplates a payment default in 2014 owing to weaker trading than we 	
forecast under our base-case scenario and an inability to meet debt maturities 	
that year. We estimate EBITDA at default at about $395 million. We believe 	
that Travelport Holdings would reorganize in the event of default.	
	
From our gross enterprise value of $2.4 billion, we deduct enforcement costs 	
and finance leases totaling about $280.0 million. This leaves a net enterprise 	
value of $2.1 billion available for creditors. We now assume that the 	
guarantor group accounts for about 70% of this amount, over which the claims 	
of first-lien senior secured lenders (assuming completion of the refinancing) 	
totaling about $1,620 million would have priority. We assume that the 	
remaining 30%--comprising the value of the non-U.S. businesses--would then be 	
available to meet the deficiency claims of the first-lien senior secured 	
lenders and senior unsecured obligations on a pari passu basis. We estimate 	
that total claims on this proportion of the enterprise value would be about 	
$1.2 billion, which includes about $150 million of senior secured claims not 	
covered by the collateral.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Travelport LLC, Dec. 21, 2011	
     -- Travelport Recovery Rating Profile, Nov. 16, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
New Ratings	
	
Travelport LLC	
 Senior Secured                         CCC                	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Travelport LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B/Watch Pos        B	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
Senior Unsecured                        CCC+               CCC+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5	
Subordinated                            CCC                CCC 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
	
Travelport Holdings Ltd.	
 Subordinated                           CCC                CCC 	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.