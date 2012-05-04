FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises Bluebonnet Finance plc ratings
May 4, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch raises Bluebonnet Finance plc ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 4 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bluebonnet Finance plc's class 	
C floating-rate notes, due December 2016, and affirmed the other classes, as 	
follows: 	
	
EUR25.9m class B (XS0279762552): affirmed at to 'Asf'; Outlook Stable	
EUR85m class C (XS0279763360): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable	
EUR70m class D (XS0279764335): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable	
EUR40m class E (XS0280025786): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative 	
from Stable	
	
The upgrade reflects the performance over the past year, which led to a 	
substantial redemption of the class B notes. Fitch believes that the performance	
of the class C notes can withstand significant deterioration in collections by 	
legal final maturity in December 2016, as already signalled by the revision of 	
the Outlook in June 2011. 	
	
The revision of the Outlook on the class D notes to Negative reflects an 	
increased probability of default should the net collections performance fail to 	
improve in the medium term. As is typical in non-performing loans (NPL) 	
transactions, the net collections deteriorate during the work-out of the 	
residual claims, either for poorer recovery prospects or for the increasing 	
weight of senior fees (mainly legal and work-out costs on seasoned NPLs) prior 	
to bond distribution. Nominal fees have been elevated in the last two periods. 	
If this continues, it would erode the credit quality of the class D.	
	
The issuer has not had a liquidity facility since January 2009. As Fitch noted 	
in its 2009 rating action, this means the issuer has no means of covering 	
interest shortfalls on the senior notes. The issuer's performance is therefore 	
reliant on a minimum periodic collection rate being maintained, a task handled 	
by the sub-servicer Hudson Advisors Germany ('RSS2+D'/'CSS2+D'). The lack of 	
liquidity facility places a ceiling on the ratings at 'Asf' in light of the 	
possibility of temporary falls in collections presenting the issuer with payment	
difficulties. 	
	
Bluebonnet Finance plc is a refinancing of a loan facility provided by Citigroup	
Inc. to Lone Star Fund V to acquire a portfolio of performing loans (PLs), 	
sub-performing loans and NPLs from a German mortgage bank.	
	
At closing, the EUR2.8bn pool consisted of German commercial and residential 	
(primarily largely multi-family) mortgage loans. As of April 2012, the 	
outstanding portfolio accounted for 1,856 unresolved claims for a total gross 	
book value of EUR1,696m, secured on properties whose aggregate market value is 	
EUR792m. The properties are mainly located in West Germany (60% by property 	
value). NPLs remain the largest component (63%, compared to 52% at closing), 	
whilst PLs have decreased in their contribution to 11% from 24% at closing. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

